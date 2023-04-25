Berwick Rangers new recruit Jamie McCormack to miss start of next season due to suspension

Bo'ness United defender Jamie McCormack is Berwick Rangers-bound but less soon than planned (Pic: Scott Louden)

The Bo’ness United defender agreed a pre-contract bringing him to Shielfield Park earlier this month but since then a suspension has been imposed ruling him out of his current club’s Scottish Lowland Football League campaign and, depending how long a cup run former Berwick boss Ian Little’s side can manage, over a month of the next league campaign.

Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm is promising fans the 31-year-old’s arrival will be worth waiting for, however, describing the former and Greenock Morton man as a “really good football player” and also revealing that an unspecified deal has been agreed to mitigate the impact of his enforced absence.

“They will see Jamie’s commitment and desire as soon as he takes to the pitch,” said Malcolm, a team-mate of McCormack’s at Stenhousemuir.

Berwick Rangers drawing 0-0 at home to new Scottish Lowland Football League champions Spartans on Saturday (Pic: Alan Bell)

“I know we are going to have a sticky period at the start with Jamie missing games, but he has come to us with a proposal to help us get through that spell when he is missing and we have accepted his offer.

“It’s not perfect, but once he is available, fans will immediately see why we want Jamie at the club.

“He will give his all for the club and the badge and will be a real asset for us.

“I’ve known Jamie for a long time and I’ve been trying to get him to come to Berwick for the past two seasons.

“Jamie can play as a full-back, centre-back or as a defensive midfielder. He has played at an elite level with Wigan in the Premier League. He is a very good player who is great in both boxes.

“He is full-blooded, excellent in possession of the ball and is good for a goal occasionally as well.

“We think we have a player who is going to make our team better, and we are absolutely delighted to have got his signature.

“Jamie has probably been one of the top three defensive players in the Lowland League over the past few years. He has been part of a team fighting at the right end of the table before with BSC Glasgow, so overall this is a very positive signing for Berwick Rangers.”

Current squad members Kyle Baker, Cammy Graham and Blair Sneddon have also agreed contract extensions, taking the number of players signed up by Malcolm for next season to 14.

Rangers concluded their league campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to champions Spartans on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the table with 61 points from 36 fixtures.

