Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie warns players to be on guard against Scottish Cup upset v Cupar Hearts

Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Berwick Rangers go up against amateur opposition in the form of Cupar Hearts at home in the first round of this season’s Scottish Cup on Saturday but manager Thomas Scobbie is warning his players not to be lulled into a false sense of security by their visitors’ non-professional status.

The Fifers, winners of the Scottish Amateur Cup for the last two years on the bounce, earned their place in the first round proper with a 4-0 victory at home to South of Scotland Football League basement side​Wigtown and Bladnoch at the end of August and Scobbie is all too aware they’ll be out to add another scalp to their collection if the opportunity presents itself.

Rangers go into that tie at Shielfield Park, with kick-off at 3pm, on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Celtic B on Saturday, their first clean sheet of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season, and the gaffer wants to see the same level of commitment from his team this weekend.

“We know the game against Cupar is going to be another tricky fixture,” said the 36-year-old.

“We have had them watched a couple of times so we will have a game-plan on how to approach and get the best out of our players and look for the win.

“It’s going to be a different game to the one we played against Celtic B – it’s at home and we will be expected to win – but I think as long as we approach it with the same mentality and attitude as we did against Celtic B, then we will have a great chance of progressing into the next round.”

Picking up a point against the Old Firm colts, second in the table on 21 points from nine fixtures, leaves Rangers in tenth place, on 14 from ten.

Looking back at that game against the Glaswegians in Airdrie, Scobbie added: “The performance was excellent from the players.

“We know the quality Celtic B have and how they try and break teams down, but the lads really stuck to the set-up and game-plan, and on another day, we could have scored a couple of goals.”

Cupar are currently sixth in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association’s premiership, with seven points from three fixtures.

The cup final wins at Glasgow’s Hampden Park that earned them entry to the Scottish Cup’s prelimiary rounds this year and last were against Allandale’s Steins Thistle by 2-1 in 2023 and Glasgow’s Garrowhill Thistle by 3-1 this year.