​Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie hoping for reaction to 2-0 loss last time out

Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Two weeks on from a 2-0 loss to Caledonian Braves at Shielfield Park, Rangers are back there to host Linlithgow Rose, with kick-off at 3pm.

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s hosts go into that fixture sitting 12th in the Scottish Lowland Football League, with 39 points from 31 fixtures, two places and five points worse off than their visitors from West Lothian.

Honours are even between the two sides so far this season, the reverse fixture at the end of September having ended tied at 1-1, both those goals having arrived in the last five minutes, Lewis Barr netting for Berwick on 86 minutes and Calum Rae equalising for their hosts just ahead of the final whistle.

Scobbie, 36, is calling for a response from his team to their loss to Motherwell’s Braves, telling the club’s Facebook page: “I hate losing games.