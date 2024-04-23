​Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie glad to end season on a high

Berwick Rangers beating Albion Rovers 2-1 at home at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Coatbridge’s Albion Rovers leaves Berwick 13th in the table, with 42 points from 34 fixtures.

That’s one spot worse than their prior lowest placing of 12th in 2022, their first season in Scottish football’s fifth tier since their relegation from League 2 in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, they’ve gone on to end up tenth in 2021, eighth in 2022 and seventh last year, though this season’s upheaval, including the departure of previous gaffer Stuart Malcolm and an exodus of players in October amid financial troubles, was always likely to make it a tougher prospect for managerial new boy Scobbie, 36.​

Loan striker Jackson Mylchreest put Rangers ahead within ten seconds on Saturday in front of a crowd of 510 and Joe Ellison doubled their advantage just after the hour mark, though Stephen O’Neill got one back for their visitors from North Lanarkshire on 79 minutes.

“I’m delighted to end the season on a positive and send the fans home happy,” said Scobbie.

“Albion are a good side with good players, but we were the better side and probably should have won by a couple more goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back over his first partial campaign as a manager, he added: “Obviously this season has been a massive challenge for everyone at the club, especially the players, but I believe with the players we have, we should be further up the table and that’s something we will be looking to rectify for next year.

“Coming in at the time I did, it was difficult to add new players to the squad, but with the season finished, we are looking and have been speaking to a number of players who we feel can contribute to the team going forward, and we will continue to try attract the best players we can to add to the current squad.

“The calibre of players in the Lowland League keeps getting better and better each year.

“Every team is always looking to attract the best players possible, and you can see with some of the players that have played at a really high level coming into the league, that makes it super-competitive.