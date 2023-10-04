Berwick Rangers: Manager Stuart Malcolm hails his depleted squad as 'outstanding' despite conceding last gasp goal in draw at Linlithgow Rose
Berwick went into the match having just announced to supporters that the club would likely be reporting a loss of £115,000 for the financial year ending on May 31, 2023.
Having to cut costs, striker Liam Buchanan was allowed to join Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January, with the deal becoming permanent once the transfer window opens. In addition, left-back Blair Sneddon joined Stranraer on loan until January and defender Michael Travis signed for Bo’ness United on match day.
Despite this potential disruption to his plans for the Linlithgow game, Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm told club media post match that he felt his depleted side acquitted themselves very well.
"I thought in the first half we should have been goals up,” Malcolm said.
"Once we go 1-0 up we probably should win the game. I thought we were the better team in the first half. Second half we were a wee bit more penned back but at times we still showed good quality in possession.
"The goal was excellent. I’m a wee bit disappointed we lose the one just after it.
"I thought the players were absolutely outstanding. It’s been a very tough week and for them to go and put in a performance like that was commendable from each and every one of them.
"Grant Nelson was excellent, the whole back four were excellent. The energy and legs the three in the middle of the park showed in the first half caused Linlithgow all sorts of problems.
"And the three up front battled well, held the ball up well when it came up to them and were really creative at times.
Berwick, ninth with 16 points from 11 games, host leaders East Kilbride in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.
"We need to pick the players up,” Malcolm said. “The boys are low. There’s a number of players gone out the door so we’re going to be down to the bare bones.
"Jamie Stevenson’s injured at this current time so we have to knuckle down, we have to be professional, make sure we’re organised and ready for what will be a very tough game against East Kilbride.”