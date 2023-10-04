Stuart Malcolm is having to trim his Berwick Rangers squad to cut costs (Pic by Scott Louden)

Berwick went into the match having just announced to supporters that the club would likely be reporting a loss of £115,000 for the financial year ending on May 31, 2023.

Having to cut costs, striker Liam Buchanan was allowed to join Bonnyrigg Rose on loan until January, with the deal becoming permanent once the transfer window opens. In addition, left-back Blair Sneddon joined Stranraer on loan until January and defender Michael Travis signed for Bo’ness United on match day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this potential disruption to his plans for the Linlithgow game, Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm told club media post match that he felt his depleted side acquitted themselves very well.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought in the first half we should have been goals up,” Malcolm said.

"Once we go 1-0 up we probably should win the game. I thought we were the better team in the first half. Second half we were a wee bit more penned back but at times we still showed good quality in possession.

"The goal was excellent. I’m a wee bit disappointed we lose the one just after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the players were absolutely outstanding. It’s been a very tough week and for them to go and put in a performance like that was commendable from each and every one of them.

"Grant Nelson was excellent, the whole back four were excellent. The energy and legs the three in the middle of the park showed in the first half caused Linlithgow all sorts of problems.

"And the three up front battled well, held the ball up well when it came up to them and were really creative at times.

Berwick, ninth with 16 points from 11 games, host leaders East Kilbride in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to pick the players up,” Malcolm said. “The boys are low. There’s a number of players gone out the door so we’re going to be down to the bare bones.