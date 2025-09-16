​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes tells of embarrassment over cup knockout

Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes (Photo: Ian Runciman)

​Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes has told of his embarrassment at seeing his Scottish Lowland Football League side knocked out of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup by opposition from two tiers lower on Saturday.

​The Northumbrians lost their third-round tie away to East of Scotland Football League division one’s Preston Athletic by 2-1 at the weekend.

Andy Dempster put their East Lothian hosts ahead on 13 minutes and Ano Subasic doubled their lead on 21.

Kyle Somers got one back for the visitors on 25 minutes but that was how the scoreline stayed as Rangers went out to lower-league opposition for a second year running, following a 4-2 semi-final loss to EoSFL top-flight outfit Dunbar United in April.

“I’m embarrassed to be the leader of the team that’s produced that performance today,” Haynes told his club’s Facebook page afterwards.

“As a team, we just lacked quality all over the pitch.

"We got into good areas but the final pass was short or the final pass was long.

"We picked up second balls in decent areas and again, the quality – it was an overhit pass, it was hooked out of the park, instead of putting a foot on the ball and playing with the quality that these players do have.

“I’ll take a bit of responsibility in that as well because 50% of that squad I’ve signed.

"I don’t think any of the new boys or the old boys that were here are showing that they’re good enough to play at this level at the minute.

“They need to look at themselves in the mirror. They need to look at each other and help each other and they need to do more when they’re on that football park representing this club.”

Captain and goalkeeper Calum Antell backed up that assessment of Rangers’ shortcomings, saying: “First of all, we need to apologise to the fans. That’s really not acceptable.

“It’s nothing to do with the formation we play or whatever team the gaffer puts out – it’s just as individuals and as a collective, as a team, it was just not good enough today.

“Fair play to Preston, they fully deserved the win, but we were nowhere near good enough.”

Berwick have added 17-year-old midfielder Caelan McCrone on loan from William Hill Premiership side Falkirk until the end of the season as they look to bolster their squad with six players currently out injured.

Rangers – currently 13 in their fifth-tier league, on ten points from nine fixtures – are away to seventh-placed Bonnyrigg Rose this coming Saturday and they’ll be hoping to make amends for their cup exit at Pennypit Park.