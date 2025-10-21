Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes blames basic errors and lack of effort for biggest defeat since August

Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes talking to his club’s social media channels after their 4-1 defeat away to Albion Rovers on Saturday (Image: Berwick Rangers)

Basic errors and being workshy were to blame for Berwick Rangers’ 4-1 loss away to Albion Rovers on Saturday, their biggest defeat since August, according to manager Kevin Haynes.

That defeat was their first by a margin of more than two goals since one by the same scoreline away to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves over two months previously and it ended a three-game unbeaten run against the Coatbridge club, their last loss to them having been back in October 2023, by 1-0 on the road.

It sees the Northumbrians drop from tenth to 14th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, on 16 points from 13 fixtures, ahead of a visit from second-placed Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at Shielfield Park against the West Lothian outfit at 3pm.

Rangers fell behind in North Lanarkshire at the weekend with just 21 seconds on the clock after a pass-back was deflected to Sonny Aluko, setting him up to put the ball past visiting goalkeeper Liam Campbell.

Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes talking to his club’s social media channels after their 4-1 defeat away to Albion Rovers on Saturday (Image: Berwick Rangers)

A second goal followed on the quarter-hour mark, Grant Marchant lobbing a ball over Campbell from 45 yards out, and a third followed five minutes later, Alfie Lumsden finding the back of the net following a defensive slip-up.

New recruit Michael Barfoot pulled one back for the visitors on his debut following his arrival from Musselburgh Athletic with a 26th-minute free-kick beyond home No 1 Alfie Halliwell but that was as good as it got for them as they were unable to come up with a sequel, the only other goal of the game going the other way, with Tony Garth adding a fourth for gaffer Sandy Clark’s hosts on 85 minutes.

Haynes was unhappy at his side gifting their opponents three goals within 20 minutes of kick-off, telling the club’s Facebook page: “It’s disappointing obviously and the reason I’m disappointed is that we were totally outworked.

The goals that we conceded were created by our own errors and they capitalised on that, but I can accept that, to a point – I can’t accept getting outworked by any opposition and that’s what happened.

“Sandy Clark must be absolutely delighted with his squad. As a team, they’ve not been on form but they’ve come out of the traps really, really early and capitalised on our mistakes and, from there, they worked so hard all over the pitch.

“The effort they put in was outstanding and they thoroughly deserved the three points on the day.

“I’m just bitterly disappointed about how we approached the game and how we reacted to situations in the game.”

Rovers’ first three goals could have been avoided if his players had done their jobs properly and worked harder, according to Haynes.

“The guys are saying that the ball was out of play for the first goal, but whether it was or whether it wasn’t, they’re experienced enough to play to the whistle – we didn’t do that and we got punished for it," said the 44-year-old.

“For the second goal, we conceded possession on the halfway line and the guy executed his shot very well but, again, it was avoidable.

“For the third goal, an opposition guy was left unopposed in the box. It’s basic, basic stuff and we didn’t do that.

“We were on the end of a defeat we deserved to be on the end of today.

“We just didn’t match what Albion Rovers brought to the party.

“Our consistency is something that needs to be fixed. How we do that I don’t know. Is it a mentality thing? I don’t know.

“We need to be able to grind out results.”

Berwick aren’t in competitive action this coming Saturday but will instead play a friendly away to East of Scotland Football League division two side Linton Hotspur. Kick-off at the Borderers’ New Moor Road ground in West Linton is at 1pm.