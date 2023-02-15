Berwick Rangers looking to go fourth after third win on spin

Lewis Allan, pictured in possession for Berwick Rangers against Gala Fairydean Rovers earlier in the season, scored Saturday's winner (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Rangers 1-0 victory in Dumfries and Galloway, secured by a 63rd-minute Lewis Allan goal, followed wins by 1-0 at home to Cumbernauld Colts and 4-1 at East Stirlingshire the two weekends before and also extended their current unbeaten run to five fixtures.

That winning streak sees the Northumbrians sitting ninth in the table, with 44 points from 28 games, ahead of eighth-placed Broomhill’s visit to Shielfield Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their visitors, beaten 2-0 at home by Stirling University at the weekend, won the reverse fixture in Cumbernauld 3-2 at the start of August, so manager Stuart Malcolm’s side will also be out to avoid letting them do the double against them.

In an interview on the club’s Facebook page following Saturday’s victory versus third-bottom Gretna, Malcolm says he’s looking forward to hosting Broomhill explaining: “Our home record has been particularly good this year, so we’re looking forward to that game.

“Saturdays can’t come quick enough. The boys wish it was a Saturday every day because there’s a feeling round about us.

“Winning breeds confidence and they look forward to games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We go into next week full of beans, full of confidence, trying to get another result.”

Reviewing Saturday’s game, the 43-year-old added: “In the first half, we weren’t great.

“Although I don’t think we were under huge amounts of pressure, we weren’t great in possession of the ball.

“In the second half, we were slightly better in the first part of it and managed to get ourselves ahead from a corner-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our defensive work was exceptional – really, really good. There were times we had to be resolute and defend really well and we managed to do so.

“We’re not delighted with our performance in possession, but I’m ecstatic to have won, having come away from home, because we’ve had difficult times away from home over the season.