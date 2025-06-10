Berwick Rangers launch £30,000 appeal in bid for brighter future

Floodlights in operation at Berwick’s Shielfield Park, home to football team Berwick Rangers and speedway outfit Bandits (Picture: Kimberley Powell)

Berwick Rangers have joined forces with the town’s speedway team to launch a £30,000 appeal for new floodlights at their shared Shielfield Park home.

The Scottish Lowland Football League club and Speedway Great Britain Championship outfit Berwick Bandits are hoping to bring about a brighter future by replacing the 100-plus halogen bulbs currently used to illuminate their pitch and track for evening fixtures with low-energy light-emitting diode ones.

Their current bulbs are housed in eight floodlight towers put up over 50 years ago and the two clubs, along with Rangers’ community academy, believe an overhaul is long overdue to help cut costs going forward.

LED floodlighting is reckoned to use up to 85% less energy than the halogen version and involve changing bulbs only a tenth as often or less, offering potential for sizeable cuts in energy bills as electricity prices continue to rise.

A switchover would also reduce strain on the stadium’s wiring, reducing the risk of replacement being required in the near future, work that would involve digging up parts of the football pitch and speedway track.

Rangers chairman Kevin Dixon said: “Both the Rangers and Bandits continue to keep our town in the sporting spotlight and Shielfield Park is an iconic venue, the envy of most clubs at our respective levels.

“Maintaining this amazing facility comes at a cost and we are always looking for ways to make long-term savings which can then free up money for maintenance and future community projects. Updating the floodlights is one way to make that happen.”

Speedway franchise owner Jamie Courtney added: “This is a vital upgrade which would benefit both clubs and their supporters in the long run.

“I think we all recognise the problems of keeping our clubs competitive, whether that’s on the track or the football pitch, against big city clubs with wealthy backers and sponsors.

“Bandits and Rangers fans have always been generous in backing their clubs over the years and I hope they will get behind this joint fundraising initiative.”

A GoFundMe appeal launched by the clubs is already £1,135 of the way towards their target.

Donations can be made via https://buff.ly/SdZv5RF

Rangers’ football season is due to resume on Saturday, July 26, following warm-up friendlies at home to a Hibernian development squad and Penicuik Athletic and away to Whitehill Welfare and Newcastle Benfield earlier next month.

Bandits’ current championship campaign is ongoing into August, potentially with play-offs to follow in September, with a trip to Dorset to take on Poole Pirates up next on Wednesday next week.