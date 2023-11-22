Berwick Rangers knocked out of cup by team two leagues down pecking order
East of Scotland Football League first division outfit Dunipace beat Rangers 2-0 at home in their fourth-round tie at the weekend.
Goals from Conor Kelly on 37 minutes and Tristan McArthur on 85 were enough to see off their Scottish Lowland Football League visitors, reduced to ten men by a 33rd-minute red card for Alex Harris for a foul on Dylan Tennant
Manager Thomas Scobbie’s Rangers team have this coming weekend off and return to action at home at Shielfield Park to Caledonian Braves on Saturday, December 2.
That’s a league game kicking off at 3pm and Berwick go into it sitting 15th in the table, with 17 points from as many fixtures, one place and two points worse off than their visitors, winners of the reverse fixture in Motherwell in July by 1-0.