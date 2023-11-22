​Berwick Rangers knocked out of cup by team two leagues down pecking order

​Berwick Rangers were knocked out of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup by a team two leagues down the pecking order on Saturday.

Berwick Rangers losing 2-0 away to Dunipace in the fourth round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup on Saturday (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

​East of Scotland Football League first division outfit Dunipace beat Rangers 2-0 at home in their fourth-round tie at the weekend.

Goals from Conor Kelly on 37 minutes and Tristan McArthur on 85 were enough to see off their Scottish Lowland Football League visitors, reduced to ten men by a 33rd-minute red card for Alex Harris for a foul on Dylan Tennant

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s Rangers team have this coming weekend off and return to action at home at Shielfield Park to Caledonian Braves on Saturday, December 2.