​Berwick Rangers keep up 100% start to season with 2-1 win away to Civil Service Strollers

Berwick Rangers goal-scorer Liam Buchanan pictured after their season-opening 1-0 win at home to Linlithgow Rose (Pic: Ian Runciman)

​Berwick Rangers kept up their 100% start to the new Scottish Lowland Football League season with a 2-1 win away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That victory was secured by goals from Liam Buchanan on 57 minutes and Arran Laidlaw on 80, sandwiching a 67th-minute reply from their hosts past visting goalkeeper Calum Antell by a trialist.

That was the Northumbrians’ third win on the bounce – following ones by 3-2 away to East Lothian’s Tranent the Saturday before and 1-0 hosting West Lothian’s Linlithgow Rose for their seson-opener seven days prior to that – and it leaves them second in the table, level on nine points with top dogs Heart of Midlothian B but with a goal difference five inferior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for manager Thomas Scobbie’s side is a visit to Shielfield Park this coming Saturday from Broomhill, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their visitors from West Dunbartonshire are currently bottom of the table, without any points from their three fixtures to date.

Looking ahead to that match, Scobbie, 36, said: “We have another test against Broomhill on Saturday and we know it will be a tough game.

“We are going into it with full confidence after our good start, but it’s important we don’t get carried away with that good start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwick are also back in the SPFL Trust Trophy despite being beaten 3-2 by St Mirren B at home in the first round at the end of July.

It transpired that the Paisley side had fielded an ineligible player, so Berwick have now been awarded a 3-0 win and will go on to play Dumbarton away in the competition’s second round next Tuesday, August 13, with kick-off at 7.45pm.