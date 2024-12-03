Berwick Rangers hoping to get back to winning ways v ​’Shire after loss to Hearts B

Alfie Robinson in action for Berwick Rangers during their 2-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​A 2-1 defeat at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday ended a three-game unbeaten run for Berwick Rangers but they’re hoping to get back to winning ways against East Stirlingshire seven days on.

​That visit to Shielfield Park from ’Shire this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, is the fourth of fifth home games on the bounce for Berwick in all competitions and they go into almost neck and neck with the Falkirk outfit in the Scottish Lowland Football League table.

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s hosts are 13th, on 18 points from 17 fixtures, with opposite number Pat Scullion’s visitors one place and one point better off after the same number of games.

Scobbie is hoping to pull off a winning double against ’Shire after edging them out by 3-2 in the reverse fixture in September, thanks to goals from Liam Buchanan at the double and Grant Nelson after Shaun Brown and Stephen O’Neill had put their hosts in front, saying: “We’re looking forward to the East Stirling game.

“It’s another tough fixture as they have put together some impressive wins, but it’s a game we will be going into full of confidence and looking to take the three points.

“We were excellent in the away tie, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.”

Mackenzie Ross and Dominic Plank put Hearts’ colts 2-0 ahead courtesy of goals past home ’keeper Callum Antell on 11 minutes and 25 at the weekend, with captain Jamie McCormack getting one back for their hosts on 70 from a Ben McCrystal cross.

Scobbie considers his team unlucky not to have picked up at least a point, though, saying: “I think the least we should have got was a draw.

“We did create numerous chances, especially in the second half, when I felt that if we’d been more clinical, we could have scored another three or four goals in the game.”

The ninth-placed Edinburgh outfit’s win at the weekend saw them do the double against Rangers after handing out a 6-1 hiding in the reverse fixture at the capital’s Ainslie Park in August.

Berwick have got their fifth home game on the trot versus Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, but they’re back on the road after that for the first time in over a month, at East Kilbride on Saturday, December 14, at 3pm.