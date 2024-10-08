​Berwick Rangers hoping to bounce back from 7-1 hiding with challenge cup run

Matty Collins, right, in action for Berwick Rangers during their 7-1 loss at home to East Kilbride on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

​Berwick Rangers are hoping to bounce back from their second-biggest battering of the current Scottish Lowland Football League campaign by booking a place in round four of this season’s South Region Challenge Cup this coming Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rangers have been drawn at home to West of Scotland Football League third division side Threave Rovers, and that cup tie against the Dumfries and Galloway outfit kicks off at Shielfield Park at 3pm.

Berwick’s challenge cup run to date consists of a 2-1 second-round win at home to Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University in mid-September and their Castle Douglas opponents set up this weekend’s meeting by beating Govan’s Benburb 4-2 at home on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s side go into that cup tie looking to put a 7-1 thumping at home to East Kilbride on Saturday gone behind them, that being their biggest loss of the season to date bar a 7-0 hiding hosting Stirling University in August and also their second loss on home turf in the space of a week, following being edged out 1-0 by Bo’ness United last Tuesday.

Rangers, left outnumbered by a 50th-minute red card for captain Jamie McCormack, registered a consolation goal via a Matty Collins free-kick on 81 minutes following a Cameron Elliott hat-trick – scored on 17 minutes, 65 and 73 – for their second-placed visitors, plus further goals from John Robertson on 27 and 37, Sean Fagan on 40 and Jack Leitch on 42.

Scobbie is warning his side not to underestimate the challenge posed by opposite number Danny Dunglinson’s lower-league visitors, saying: “It will be a tough game for us and one which I’m sure most people will expect us to win, so we need to have the right mentality from the start and put on a good performance.”

Looking back over Saturday’s league loss, the 36-year-old added: “It’s really frustrating watching the goals we are conceding because it’s really basic mistakes – it’s not an opponent doing something brilliant and putting one in the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something we really need to work on and get better in that area.

“Yesterday’s game really emphasised the difference between the two sides and it’s a harsh reality check for everyone but one we have to take on the chin and keep moving forward.”Ranger