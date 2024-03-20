Berwick ​Rangers hoping for third win on trot this weekend

Berwick Rangers captain Jamie McCormack, seen here playing against former club Bo'ness United in December, has signed a new deal (Pic: Michael Gillen)

That’s a home match and kick-off at Shielfield Park is at 3pm.

Manager ​Thomas Scobbie’s Berwick side go into that game sitting 12th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, with 39 points from 30 fixtures, two league places and six points better off than their visitors from Motherwell.

They’ll also be out to make amends after losing the reverse fixture at Bellshill’s Alliance Park in July, their first game of the current season, the hosts’ Jamie Watson having scored the only goal of the game on 74 minutes.

Rangers also lost their reverse fixture against Cowdenbeath, by 2-0 in Northumberland in September, but they turned the tables on the road in Fife at the weekend, running out 4-1 winners at Central Park.

The visitors went into half-time 2-0 in front thanks to goals from captain Jamie McCormack on 15 minutes and on-loan defensive midfielder Joe Ellison two minutes into stoppage time and they followed that up with a Liam Buchanan goal just ahead of the hour mark and a Jordan Sinclair penalty right at the death to take all three points back south.

Ewan MacPherson got one back for the home team on 73 minutes but that was as good as it got for them.

Rangers have been given a boost ahead of Braves’ visit by goalkeeper Calum Antell and McCormack, 32, agreeing new deals.

Antell’s contract is for two more seasons and McCormack’s for one.

The latter, at Berwick since leaving league rivals Bo’ness United last July, said: “I’m looking forward to next season.

“I think we have the squad to be challenging at the top of the league, and the gaffer has been brilliant since he took over.

“I’m hoping we can kick on next season and show everyone what we are capable of.”

Antell, 31, has been with Rangers since moving on from Arbroath in July 2022.

Scobbie said: “For me, agreeing an extension with Jamie was an integral part of building the playing squad for next season.

“He has been a real leader for us, setting an example for the rest of the squad.

“Calum is an integral part of the squad, and I believe that he is without doubt the best goalkeeper in the league.