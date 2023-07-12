Berwick manager Stuart Malcolm is targeting a top six finish this season (Pic Scott Louden)

The 43-year-old former defender, in charge at Shielfield Park since May 2021, told the Berwickshire News: “We just want to finish higher than we did last year.

"We need to try and keep progressing, trying to get the club nearer the top end of the table.

“When we took over the club was kind of languishing down in 12th, 13th or 14th place in the league.

"We managed to get eighth then seventh so hopefully we can then try and make another wee push again to try and get ourselves higher up.

"Obviously Rangers B are not in the league this year so if we can get a good start we can try and progress."

Malcolm, keen to strengthen his defence, has this summer added 21-year-old left back Blair Sneddon permanently after he spent last season at Berwick on loan from Falkirk.

Also newly bolstering the backline are former Spartans ace Callum Mackay, ex-Bo'ness United defender Jamie McCormack and former Tranent player Kane O’Connor, while midfielder Drew Cummings has come in from Tweedmouth Rangers.

Berwick impressed in their latest pre-season friendly match, a 3-2 home success over a Hibernian Development XI last Saturday which featured stunning goals by Cammy Graham, David Ferguson – with long range strikes – and Kane O’Connor.

Malcolm said: “The goals were excellent, the first two in particular, the finishes were exceptional.

"We probably won’t see two better finishes all season.

"The boys have been great in pre-season, they’ve come back and worked very hard.

"We look like we’ve continued from where we left off last year in the early pre-season games.

"We’ve made a few additions and we look like we’re moving along nicely.”

This Saturday, Berwick finish their pre-season matches with a home friendly against a Sunderland Development XI, marking a testimonial for long serving club secretary Dennis McCleary, which kicks off at 3pm.