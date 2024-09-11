Berwick ​Rangers end four-match losing streak away to East Stirlingshire

Ex-Falkirk player Tam Scobbie watching Berwick Rangers beating East Stirlingshire 3-2 at his old home ground on Saturday (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

​Berwick Rangers ended a four-game losing streak away to East Stirlingshire at the weekend, and they’ll be hoping to keep up that return to winning ways at home to Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University this coming Saturday.

Rangers had to fight back from being two goals down at the break at the Falkirk Stadium to a side still without a win to their name this Scottish Lowland Football League season to claim those three points as Shaum Brown put their hosts ahead on the galf-hour mark, with Stephen O’Neill doubling their advantage on 42 minutes.

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s team were up to that task, however.

“We’d looked OK and got into some good areas, but the simple things killed us,” said the 36-year-old.

“Their goals were soft. We were really disappointed with the two goals that we conceded.

“We made a tactical change ten minutes before half-time, then it was a case of getting them in at half-time at 2-0 and speaking to them – not going through them, just emphasising the point that if we raised it and the belief levels were five to 10% higher, we could really go and have a go.”

That approach paid off as a double from Liam Buchanan, on 46 minutes and 77, and another goal from Grant Nelson on 51 yielded a second-half turnaround.

“The goals we scored were really good,” said Scobbie.

“We had opportunities to score more but all together, to a man, to come out in the second half being 2-0 down, they really stepped up and showed a real belief and desire to get the three points, so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Rangers’ South Region Challenge Cup tie at Shielfield Park this Saturday kicks off at 3pm.

“Going into cup games, we’ll look to see where we can rotate, with players coming back and looking to play a part,” said Scobbie.

“We’ll see where we can rest a couple and get some guys some minutes.”