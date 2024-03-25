Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie says manner of 2-0 loss to Caledonian Braves was 'unacceptable'
Braves goals by Cammy Breadner and Ross McNeil leave Berwick 12th on 39 points from 31 games.
Scobbie told club media: “Pretty poor, pretty flat. I think energy wise it wasn’t there.
"We weren’t really up for the game. It’s the first time in four or five months since I took over I felt we weren’t at it.
"One-nil down at half-time I asked them to give me an extra ten, 15%. I think if we’d got that we could have stamped ourselves on the game.
"But again, second half it just didn’t seem to click for us. I’m disappointed. I hate losing games. I don’t mind losing if you’ve given everything, played well and been beaten by a better team but what I can’t accept is getting beaten through grit and determination and hard work.”
Berwick have no league game this weekend.