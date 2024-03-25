Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie says manner of 2-0 loss to Caledonian Braves was 'unacceptable'

Berwick Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie (Pic Michael Gillen)

Braves goals by Cammy Breadner and Ross McNeil leave Berwick 12th on 39 points from 31 games.

Scobbie told club media: “Pretty poor, pretty flat. I think energy wise it wasn’t there.

"We weren’t really up for the game. It’s the first time in four or five months since I took over I felt we weren’t at it.

"One-nil down at half-time I asked them to give me an extra ten, 15%. I think if we’d got that we could have stamped ourselves on the game.

"But again, second half it just didn’t seem to click for us. I’m disappointed. I hate losing games. I don’t mind losing if you’ve given everything, played well and been beaten by a better team but what I can’t accept is getting beaten through grit and determination and hard work.”