Berwick Rangers boss Stuart Malcolm targeting good start to next Scottish Lowland Football League season

Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm (Pic: Scott Louden)

“​We need to start the season positively and that begins with a good pre-season,” the 43-year-old told the club’s website.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody and to getting started again as we look to move towards the beginning of the new season.

“The boys have been working hard by themselves, doing runs that have been set for them, so we are going to be able to concentrate on the football side of things in training.

“We’re going to be looking at individual and team drills and looking at what we want to do both in and out of possession, but there will still be a lot of hard work as we look to get up to speed for the season.”

Malcolm says he’s “absolutely delighted” with how recruitment is going, having signed up Drew Cummings, Jamie McCormack, Callum McKay and Kane O’Connor this summer.

“They are going to add real quality to both the starting XI and the overall squad,” he said.

“Last season showed that every single player in the squad will have a vital role to play, so we’re really pleased with the personnel we’ve got for next season.”

Striker Lewis Baker is the latest member of Malcolm’s existing squad to sign up for the coming campaign and he too has high hopes for the months ahead.

“I believe this squad have the ability to get the club back to where they belong,” said the 28-year-old, formerly at Albion Rovers and East Fife.

“If you look at the last six to seven months of last season, we were probably one of the form teams in the country.

“Everyone knows the expectations and standards the gaffer demands, so for us, as players, looking at the season ahead, if we apply ourselves week to week, home and away, then I’m sure the fans will be excited with the football we play and will hopefully have something to celebrate come the end of the season.”

Baker, at Shielfield Park since July 2021, is glad to be staying on, saying: “I’m absolutely delighted to be staying with Berwick for another season.

“This is the best changing room that I’ve been a part of, with a real close-knit group.

“The gaffer has been brilliant with me regarding work commitments heading into next year, and once he made it clear to me that he wanted to keep me regardless, signing again really was a no-brainer.”

