Berwick Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm was not happy with his side's display on Saturday (Library pic by Scott Louden)

Goals from Graham Taylor and Liam Buchanan had the Borders outfit 2-0 up at the interval but strikes by Cammy McKinley and Ben Woloszyn, the latter goal coming with just four minutes remaining, earned the students a point.

Malcolm told club media. “I can’t fault their effort and their work-rate but the performance is really, really poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are probably lucky that we find ourselves 2-0 up and at that point, at half-time, they were well warned about Stirling Uni.

"We were saying to the lads that we needed to move the ball better.

"There were flashes in the second half of Graham Taylor and Granty (Grant Nelson) up the right hand side but it’s just nowhere near enough and I’m pretty flat after being 2-0 up and coming out two each.

"Stirling Uni fight to the death, their attitude and endeavour is just infectious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you watch us train and you watch us play, the management team is flabbergasted that that’s the same team that’s out on the pitch.

"So I’m bitterly disappointed. Second half we probably have a stonewall penalty kick, the officiating is questionable at best.

"But we’re not blaming the officials for drawing the game, absolutely not.

"If we had been braver in possession of the ball and we had kept possession of the ball better we probably would have had a different result.

"It was not to be today and it’s very, very frustrating.”

Berwick, 13th with two points from four games, continue their league campaign at East Stirlingshire this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.