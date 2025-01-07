Berwick Rangers appoint former forward Kevin Haynes as manager

New Berwick Rangers manager Kevin Haynes (Pic: Dunbar United)

​Berwick Rangers have appointed former player Kevin Haynes as their new manager following prior gaffer Thomas Scobbie’s departure on Sunday.

​The 43-year-old returns to Northumberland after managing East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Dunbar United since July 2021.

He was previously assistant manager to Ian Little at Berwick for two years from July 2019.

Haynes had also played for Berwick prior to that as an attacker from 2005 to 2008, making 55 appearances, scoring 22 goals and helping them win the 2007 Scottish Division Three title under gaffer John Coughlin.

A spokesperson for the Shielfield Park club said: “Berwick Rangers are delighted to announce the appointment of Kevin Haynes as manager after agreement was reached with Dunbar United.

“Kevin will be no stranger to fans at Shielfield Park, having featured for the club as both a player and assistant manager in the past.

“Since 2021, Haynes has been manager at Dunbar, where he has built a strong reputation for playing attractive football and getting results.

“We are therefore very pleased that Kevin has agreed to take the hot seat at Berwick and we look forward to working with Kevin for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Striker Liam Buchanan, scorer of two goals during a 2-1 victory away to Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday, joins Dalkeith-based Haynes’s back-room staff in a player-coach role, having also extended his current contract to summer 2026.

Haynes’s other teams as a player included Dalkeith Thistle, Preston Athletic and Whitehill Welfare.

Weather permitting, Rangers are at home to Tranent Juniors, another of Haynes’s old clubs, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

They go into that game sitting 15th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table on 21 points from as many fixtures, 11 placces and 21 points worse off than their prospective visitors.