Berwick Rangers another point nearer to safety after 2-2 draw at Caledonian Braves
Though still in 15th place after a 2-2 draw away to second-placed Caledonian Braves on Saturday, they’re now five points clear of the foot of the table.
That point, following on from one claimed by a 2-2 draw at home to Gretna 2008 seven days prior, leaves new manager Kevin Haynes’ side on 23 points from 25 fixtures.
That’s three ahead of 16th-placed Cumbernauld Colts with a game in hand on them, four better off than second-from-bottom Broomhill, though the Glaswegians have only played 23 matches to their 25, and five clear of new basement side Gala Fairydean Rovers, on 18 points from 26 fixtures after losing 4-3 at home to Albion Rovers at the weekend.
Taking a point off Motherwell’s Braves on Saturday also went part of the way towards making amends for a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Shielfield Park in August.
Rangers’ scorers in North Lanarkshire were Lewis Barr on 14 minutes and Liam Buchanan on 51, with Reg McLaren and Daniel Martins replying for manager Ricky Waddell’s hosts on 53 and 65.
Next up for Berwick is a trip to Stirling University this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and with the students occupying the league place above them, on 27 points from 25 matches, it’s the proverbial six-pointer.
It’s also a further opportunity to make amends as the reverse fixture in August saw the Northumbrians given a 7-0 thumping in front of their own fans, their heaviest hiding of the season to date.
Though glad to return home with a point from a club still challenging for the title, Haynes was a bit put out not to have picked up another two after going 2-0 in front, telling his side’s Facebook page: “I’m slightly disappointed and I think we did enough to win the game.
“Saying that, if you’d asked me before the game if we’d take a point, I would have.
“It’s a good point at a team that’s second-top of the league, given the amount of balls they put in your box that you’ve got to defend. We conceded one from a corner, but they defended 99 well, so I’m disappointed in that instance.
“The first goal is probably the killer for me. Right after we scored, we switched off, and you’ve really got to be tight for the next five minutes after you score, and that’s the one that probably kills it.”
Having halted a three-game losing streak by drawing twice, the 43-year-old is now hopeful that his first win as Berwick manager isn’t far off, adding: “I thought we were good. We had loads of energy and desire.
“The boys are working hard but they’re looking after the ball as well.
“We played with a wee bit of intensity and put Braves under a lot of pressure.
“We’re not far away from winning games – we’re there or thereabouts. A wee bit of luck will turn it, and we’ll get there.”