Back-to-back 1-0 wins for Berwick Rangers
That 1-0 win against sixth-placed Strollers, despite being reduced to ten men by a 67th-minute sending-off for Blair Sneddon for a second yellow-card offence, followed another by the same scoreline away to fifth-placed Tranent Juniors seven days previously.
Manager Thomas Scobbie’s side aren’t in action this coming weekend but will be hoping to keep up that winning streak at home at Shielfield Park to Broomhill on Saturday, January 27, with kick-off at 3pm.
They go into that game sitting 13th in the Scottish Lowland Football League table level on 27 points with 12th-placed Broomhill but having played two games more than the West Dunbartonshire side, 24 to their 22.
As well as offering potential to keep up an unbeaten streak stretching back into last year, Broomhill’s visit is a chance for Rangers to make amends for their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Dumbarton in November.
Saturday’s win against Strollers, 7-0 victors against Gala Fairydean Rovers the weekend before, saw new signing Richard Tambwe, formerly a striker with Motherwell’s reserves, make his first official appearance for Rangers after a stint as a trialist, being brought on as an eighth-minute replacement for the injured Bayley Klimionek.
Fellow new boy Miguel Kamgna, a winger previously at Pollok and Kelty Hearts, also made an official debut from the bench after previous appearances as a trialist, replacing Graham on 82 minutes.
Scobbie, 35, is glad to have signed up Tambwe, 18, and Kamgna, 19, for the rest of the season, saying: “It is really good to get them on board, and Miguel and Richard will give us exciting options in the attacking area of the pitch.”
Looking back over Saturday’s match, he added: “I’m over the moon.
“Performance-wise it wasn’t great but I don’t really care.
“The boys went out there and gave me everything and that’s all I ask of them.
“To get the win and the three points in the end was fantastic considering we went down to ten men with 25 to 30 minutes to go. The boys really, really dug in deep and gave everything they had.”