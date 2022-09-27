Another cup final countdown ahead for Langlee Amateurs and Duns Amateurs after semi-final wins

Callum Hope on the ball for Hawick Colts during their 2-1 Wright Cup semi-final defeat at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langlee, 4-0 victors in that final, beat Greenlaw 5-1 away on Saturday to book another cup final date and Duns beat Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Amateurs 4-2 at home.

Des Sutherland scored twice for Langlee at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, with Declan Leckie, Ryan Clapperton and Lewis Swaney also netting for them and Louis Norris replying for their ten-man hosts.

Douglas Brydon got two of Duns’ goals at their New Hawthorn Park home ground – also to host the final on a date yet to be fixed – and Conor Devaney and Dmitrijs Paplavskis got the others. Jamie Logie and Aaron Hope were on target for their visitors.

Ross Scott in possession for Hawick Colts at home to Selkirk Victoria (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those semi-finals were among five cup ties contested by Border Amateur Football teams at the weekend.

The Wright Cup’s semi-finals saw wins for Leithen Rovers at home to Earlston Rhymers, by 4-3, and Selkirk Victoria away to Hawick Colts, by 2-1, and Kelso Thistle claimed a 2-1 Collie Cup quarter-final victory at Lauder.

The Innerleithen side’s scorers were Greg Zokas and Robert Sterricks, both netting braces, with Scott Rice and Ali Buchanan registering consolation efforts for their visitors.

The Souters’ scorers at Wilton Lodge Park were Darren Munro and Josh Third, with Kevin Strathdee getting one back for their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Colts striker Nathan Gillie heading for Selkirk Victoria's goal (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Those results set up a final between Rovers and the Vics in Jedburgh on Saturday, October 8, with kick-off at 2pm.

Six league games were also played on Saturday, two in each of the association’s three divisions.

Hawick Waverley won 5-2 at Tweeddale Rovers and Newtown lost 6-4 at Langholm Legion in the A division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Yardley scored his ninth and tenth goals in five matches for Waverley, with Charlie Hope, Matty Linton and Scott Duncan getting their others and Stuart Mullins and Grant Wilson on target for their hosts.

Moises Silveira on the ball for Hawick Legion against Coldstream Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Calum McGowan and Duncan Kemp were Newtown’s scorers in Dumfries and Galloway, with Brian Mattinson getting a hat-trick for Langholm and Iain Little, Daniel Winter and David Borthwick also on target.

Hawick Legion won 4-1 at home to Coldstream Amateurs and Ancrum won 3-1 at Gala Hotspur in the B division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netting for Legion at Brunton Park against their Berwickshire opposition were Jason Inglis, Euan Gray, Oliver Stewart and Hamish Murray.

Lewis Turnbull scored two for Ancrum at Galashiels Public Park, with Kieran McKillop getting their other and Declan Bell netting a consolation effort for Hotspur.

Calder Law challenging for possession for Hawick Legion versus Coldstream Amateurs at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

St Boswells lost 2-1 hosting Berwick Colts and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs were beaten 3-0 at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs in the C division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Shepherd scored for St Boswells at Jenny Moore’s Road, with Craig Anderson and Sam Straughan securing all three points for their visitors from over the border.

Making it six wins out of six for Eyemouth’s ammies in Galashiels were scorers Connor Lough at the double and James Paxton.

Hawick Legion beating Coldstream Amateurs 4-1 in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)