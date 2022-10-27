Anger voiced over damage to Jedburgh football pitch

Damage caused to Jed Legion's pitch at Woodend in Jedburgh (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Border Amateur Football Association C division side Jed Legion are now putting right their pitch at Woodend in Jedburgh after it was left extensively cut up. The culprit has come forward, however, and apologised.

“The club are extremely angered by the actions of the person who thought it would be a good idea to vandalise and disrespect our pitch,” said a club official.

“That said, the individual has come forward of his own accord, embarrassed and deeply sorry for what he called a moment of madness. He has agreed to pay for any damages to the pitch if needed.

“Our committee accept and appreciate the young lad coming forward and owning up and being willing to pay for the damage he’s caused as we have all been young and irresponsible at some point.

“No one was hurt and the pitch will mend.