Ancrum give Gala FR six of the best

Nathan McDonald, for Tweeddale Rovers, gets narrowly ahead of Ancrum's Jamie Amos in this recent pre-season game (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The final game of a five in pre-season for Ancrum (pictured in blue, against Tweeddale Rovers) left them in a good frame of mind as they headed into a tough campaign, competing in the Border Amateur Association’s ‘A’ Division after back-to-back promotions.

The squad had only been put together over the last two or three weeks and they had managed a 3-2 win over Hawick United, while losing to Tweeddale Rovers, Newtown and Netherdale.

Gala FR amateurs found themselves on the end of a 6-2 defeat at home by the new-look Ancrum squad.

The visitors got off to a fine start through a trialist, who found the target with a well-placed header.

Eub o Armstrong added a second from close range minutes later and it remained 2-0 at half time, with Ancrum ‘keeper Richard Kane making a number of good saves as Gala FR attempted to come back.

After the break Gala pressed well and were rewarded for their endeavour, pulling a goal back 10 minutes after the restart.

However, on 65 minutes, Ancrum new lad Grant Veitch fired home a cracker which went in off the bar from 25 yards and Owen Cranston made it 4-1 from the spot minute later.

Gala reduced the deficit when the their front man crossed for their on rushing winger to bundle into the net but the game was put beyond doubt in the closing 10 minutes with two quick Ancrum goals.

Their powerful front two of Grant Davidson and Owen Cranston were a handful for the Gala defenders and this led the Netherdale men to concede an own goal, following good work from young Ollie Stewart down the right.