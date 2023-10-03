News you can trust since 1855
Amateur football round-up: Duns Amateurs score 12 goals in away cup romp

​A break from league duties on Saturday saw Border Amateur Football Association Division A leaders Duns Amateurs romp to a 12-0 success at Selkirk Victoria in a first round Waddell Cup tie.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Selkirk's Lee Stephen (left) goes in hard to get the ball against Duns Amateurs (Pics on this page by Grant Kinghorn)Selkirk's Lee Stephen (left) goes in hard to get the ball against Duns Amateurs (Pics on this page by Grant Kinghorn)
​Duns’ goals were scored by Simpson (5), Phillips (3), Burns, Demarco (2) and Strangeways.

In the first round of the same competition, a trio of Hawick clubs – Hawick Legion, Hawick United and Hawick Waverley – all enjoyed home victories.

Legion saw off Gala Hotspur 6-1 thanks to goals by Matty Roberts, plus man of the match Oliver Stewart, Jayden Romeo, Euan Gray, Calder Law and Ben Murdoch.

Duns mount another attack during Saturday's 12-0 successDuns mount another attack during Saturday's 12-0 success
United prevailed 5-1 over Coldstream Amateurs courtesy of strikes by Strathdee (3), Scott and Coyle.

And Waverley defeated Tweeddale Rovers 4-2 with Matthew Linton, Evan Alexander (2) and Jordan Nuttall getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Among the other first round ties played on Saturday, results were: Chirnside United 3-5 Eyemouth United Amateurs, Jed Legion 2-3 St Boswells, Langholm Legion 1-0 Kelso Thistle, Langlee Amateurs 3-0 Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and Lauder 0-3 Ancrum.

This weekend sees another busy list of fixtures in the amateur ranks, with various teams involved in Border Amateur Football Association league action or the Scottish Amateur Cup.

Hawick Legion saw off Gala Hotspur in cup (Pic by Brian Sutherland)Hawick Legion saw off Gala Hotspur in cup (Pic by Brian Sutherland)
This Saturday, October 7, fixtures (with kick-offs at 2pm unless stated) are:

A Division - Chirnside United v Langholm Legion, Duns Amateurs v Newtown (2.30pm).

B Division – Ancrum v Highfields United, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Eyemouth United Amateurs, Kelso Thistle v Jed Legion, Leithen Rovers v Lauder, St Boswells v Coldstream Amateurs.

Scottish Amateur Cup – Biggar United v Dunblane SC, Blackburn United v Hawick United, Gala Hotspur v Tweedmouth Amateurs, Langlee Amateurs v Hawick Legion, Stenhousemuir 19s v Earlston Rhymers.

Legion on their way to comfortable 6-1 successLegion on their way to comfortable 6-1 success
Interestingly, while several sides are not involved in league action this weekend, the top two teams in A Division, Duns Amateurs and Langlee Amateurs, will play in that division and have an opportunity to further strengthen their already lofty positions.

In the current league standings, leaders Duns Amateurs have accumulated 21 points from eight fixtures, winning seven and losing just one fixture in the division this season.

Despite this wonderful start, Duns are just a single point ahead of undefeated Langlee, who have won six and drawn two of their eight league games so far to sit in second position.

At this stage, the only other team in obvious contention to win the title are Greenlaw, who sit on 20 points while having played two games more than both rivals currently above them in the standings.

Hawick Waverley eliminated Tweeddale Rovers from Waddell CupHawick Waverley eliminated Tweeddale Rovers from Waddell Cup
There is then a seven-point gap to fourth-placed Earlston Rhymers, who have notched 13 points from their eight league fixtures in the 2023-24 campaign.

Fifth-placed Biggar United sit on 12 points from eight matches in the league this term.