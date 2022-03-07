Amateur football cup runs continue for Borders' magnificent seven but six go out
Seven of the 15 Borders amateur football teams in cup action on Saturday are still in contention for silverware.
Six of those exiting the two cups being contested were knocked out by fellow Borderers and two were seen off by opposition from further afield.
Hawick Colts, Tweeddale Rovers and Tweeddale Rovers Colts all notched up 4-0 victories in the Forsyth Cup’s first round at the expense of Jed Legion away, Hawick Legion away and Kelso Thistle at home respectively.
Hawick’s scorers were Nathan Gillie twice, Aaron Swailes and Ross Douglas.
The other first-round tie played was a 2-1 home victory for Hawick United against Ancrum, with Bruce Hodgins scoring for the hosts, helped by an own goal.
Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs failed to make it through to that contest’s semi-finals, though, after being beaten 6-2 at Eyemouth United Amateurs.
The seasiders’ scorers, all netting twice, were Connor Lough, Jake Rutherford and Declan Lough.
Hawick Waverley also made a quarter-final-stage exit after losing 6-0 away to Northumberland’s Spittal Rovers in the Waddell Cup.
That cup’s second round saw Lauder beating Earlston Rhymers 2-1 at home and Langlee Amateurs prevailing 5-3 at Langholm Legion. Chirnside United went out, however, after a 3-2 defeat away to South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United.
Ryan Prentice put away both of Lauder’s goals against Earlston, one of them from the penalty spot.
Des Sutherland and Danny Simpson both scored twice for Langlee in Dumfries and Galloway, with Stuart Noble netting their other.
Two Border Amateur Football Association league games were played at the weekend too, both in its B division, and they were a 1-0 home win for Leithen Rovers against Selkirk Victoria, courtesy of a Bailey Simmons goal, and a 5-0 defeat for Gala Hotspur hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.
Nine cup fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday, as well as five league games, all kicking off at 2pm – Hawick Waverley v Duns Amateurs, Newtown v Chirnside United and Hawick United v Langholm Legion in the Beveridge Cup; Biggar United v Gala Hotspur, Leithen Rovers v Kelso Thistle, Tweedmouth Amateurs v Hawick Legion and Jed Legion v Earlston Rhymers in the Walls Cup; and Lauder v Eyemouth United Amateurs and St Boswells v Berwick Colts in the Sanderson Cup’s quarter-finals.
Ancrum host Langlee Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers welcome Greenlaw in the association’s A division.
Stow visit Coldstream Amateurs in the B division.
In the C division, Hawick Colts host Gala Fairydean Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers Colts are at home to Spittal Rovers.