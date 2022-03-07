Amateur football cup runs continue for Borders' magnificent seven but six go out

Hawick Colts goal-scorer Nathan Gillie being tackled by Jed Legion's Stephen Davidson (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Six of those exiting the two cups being contested were knocked out by fellow Borderers and two were seen off by opposition from further afield.

Hawick Colts, Tweeddale Rovers and Tweeddale Rovers Colts all notched up 4-0 victories in the Forsyth Cup’s first round at the expense of Jed Legion away, Hawick Legion away and Kelso Thistle at home respectively.

Hawick’s scorers were Nathan Gillie twice, Aaron Swailes and Ross Douglas.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finnen Gordon-Woolley on the ball for Hawick Legion against Tweeddale Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The other first-round tie played was a 2-1 home victory for Hawick United against Ancrum, with Bruce Hodgins scoring for the hosts, helped by an own goal.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs failed to make it through to that contest’s semi-finals, though, after being beaten 6-2 at Eyemouth United Amateurs.

The seasiders’ scorers, all netting twice, were Connor Lough, Jake Rutherford and Declan Lough.

Hawick Waverley also made a quarter-final-stage exit after losing 6-0 away to Northumberland’s Spittal Rovers in the Waddell Cup.

Brandon Hossack in action for Tweedmouth Amateurs against Gala Hotspur (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That cup’s second round saw Lauder beating Earlston Rhymers 2-1 at home and Langlee Amateurs prevailing 5-3 at Langholm Legion. Chirnside United went out, however, after a 3-2 defeat away to South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United.

Ryan Prentice put away both of Lauder’s goals against Earlston, one of them from the penalty spot.

Des Sutherland and Danny Simpson both scored twice for Langlee in Dumfries and Galloway, with Stuart Noble netting their other.

Two Border Amateur Football Association league games were played at the weekend too, both in its B division, and they were a 1-0 home win for Leithen Rovers against Selkirk Victoria, courtesy of a Bailey Simmons goal, and a 5-0 defeat for Gala Hotspur hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Nathan Gillie scored two goals for Hawick Colts against Jed Legion (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Nine cup fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday, as well as five league games, all kicking off at 2pm – Hawick Waverley v Duns Amateurs, Newtown v Chirnside United and Hawick United v Langholm Legion in the Beveridge Cup; Biggar United v Gala Hotspur, Leithen Rovers v Kelso Thistle, Tweedmouth Amateurs v Hawick Legion and Jed Legion v Earlston Rhymers in the Walls Cup; and Lauder v Eyemouth United Amateurs and St Boswells v Berwick Colts in the Sanderson Cup’s quarter-finals.

Ancrum host Langlee Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers welcome Greenlaw in the association’s A division.

Stow visit Coldstream Amateurs in the B division.