All three Border Amateur Football Association league leaders keep up their 100% records

Scott Storrie in action for Hawick Colts against Highfields United on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That 7-6 home victory against the Berwick outfit makes it six wins out of six in the league for manager Geo Shepherd’s side as their debut season continues.

Their maximum tally of 18 points puts them five points clear of second-placed St Boswells in the table but they could yet be pegged back by third-placed Spittal Rovers as they’ve also got a 100% record with four wins out of four and two games in hand.

Hawick’s scorers against fourth-placed Highfields United, on 11 points from eight games, were Ross Scott, Nathan Gillie and Scott Storrie with two apiece, plus one from Kevin Paterson.

Sam Kelly on the ball for Hawick Waverley against Newtown (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

St Boswells beat Berwick Colts 4-1 at home at the weekend and Spittal Rovers won 7-0 away against Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs.

The two other C league games played on Saturday were home wins for Eyemouth United against Netherdale Thistle and Lauder versus Tweeddale Rovers Colts, by 4-2 and 3-2 respectively.

Duns also kept their 100% record intact in the association’s A league with a 2-0 home victory against Greenlaw, making it eight wins out of eight this season so far.

Their haul of 24 points takes them nine points clear of second-placed Langholm Legion, on 15 points from six games.

Lewis Muir on the ball for Hawick United against Chirnside United at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Chirnside United edged past Greenlaw, now in fourth place with 13 points from eight games, into third on goal difference, but with a game in hand on them, after beating third-bottom Hawick United 5-3 away at the weekend.

Saturday’s other two A league fixtures were home wins for Newtown and Tweeddale Rovers, by 5-2 against seventh-placed Hawick Waverley and 6-1 against basement side Ancrum respectively.

B league leaders Tweedmouth Amateurs also kept up their winning streak, seeing off Selkirk Victoria 4-1 at home to claim their eighth victory in as many games.

Stow are second, with 15 points from five games, after beating Gala Hotspur 3-1 at home at the weekend.

Ross Scott playing for Hawick Colts against Highfields United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Third-placed Biggar United, on 12 points from six games, won too, 7-2 at home to Hawick Legion.

The B league's other two results were a 1-1 draw for Coldstream Amateurs at home to Earlston Rhymers and a 4-1 home defeat for Kelso Thistle by Leithen Rovers.