All five of Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams in action this Saturday, with three hoping to bounce back from defeats at weekend

Coldstream, Peebles Rovers and Vale of Leithen are all at home on EoSFL division two duty, to West Lothian’s West Calder United, Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard and Stirling University respectively.

Manager David Brown’s Streamers are the region’s top dogs in the division at present, sitting ninth on 29 points from 23 fixtures, with opposite number Tam McFadyen’s Peebles 11th on 24 from 22 and Vale second from bottom on 19 from 22.

Gaffer Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit were the region’s only representatives in the second division in action on Saturday gone, losing 2-0 away to fifth-placed Oakley United, thanks to goals past visiting goalkeeper Thomas McLean for their Fife hosts at Blairwood Park from Kian Morris on 45 minutes and Ryan Yapo on 73.

Vale will be hoping for a winning double against the Stirling students, having beaten them 1-0 away in November, courtesy of a Kyle Mitchell goal just ahead of the final whistle, but Coldstream and Rovers will be looking to make amends for defeats in their reverse fixtures on the road, the former by 4-2 in August, with Stefan Kennedy and Koen Ross on target for the visitors, and the latter by 3-0 in October.

A division down, Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur are both up against West Lothian opposition this Saturday, the former at home to Stoneyburn and the latter away to Pumpherston, following league cup knockouts by EoSFL premier division opponents at the weekend.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists were hit for six without reply away to Clackmannanshire’s Sauchie Juniors and Hotspur co-gaffers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie oversaw a 2-0 defeat hosting Dunipace.

Sam Collumbine and Finn Malcolm both scored twice for Sauchie at their Beechwood Park home ground, with Danny Smith on target too and an own goal going their way as well.

Jordan Herron and Warren Paterson scored for Dunipace in West Linton.

Hotspur are second in the third division table ahead of this Saturday’s fixture card on 42 points from 21 fixtures and Albert are third on 37 from 25.

Those placings put both on track for promotion along with table-toppers Lochgelly Albert, 13 points clear in pole position on 55 from 23 fixtures, though fourth-placed Pumpherston are only a point behind Hawick, having played the same number of games, and fifth-placed Livingston United are just two shy after one match more.

This Saturday’s away-day is a sort of decider for Hotspur, having beaten Pumpherston 3-1 away in September – with Willie White, Dan Greig and Jack Furness on target – but lost 3-0 at home to them in February.

Albert, on the other hand, have taken four points off eighth-placed Stoneyburn thus far this season, winning 3-0 at home in August and drawing 2-2 away in February, with Lewis Dyke and Ben Tracey netting for them the month before last and Harry Fowler twice and Aiden Gillan last summer.

All this Saturday’s fixtures kick off at 2.30pm.

