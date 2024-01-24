All five of Borders' East of Scotland Football League sides set to get back on the ball after time out
EoSFL first division basement side Vale of Leithen are away to fifth-placed Whitburn Juniors, with kick-off at 2pm, as they look to pick up their first points of this season, 15 games in.
Manager Ian Flynn’s side will also be out to make amends for their 10-1 thumping in the reverse fixture in Innerleithen at the end of October.
Saturday’s EoSFL second division fixture card sees Peebles Rovers away to West Lothian’s Armadale Thistle and Coldstream at home to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts, both 2.30pm kick-offs.
Both lost the reverse fixtures by 2-1 at the end of September.
Coldstream are currently seventh in their table, with 21 points from 16 fixtures, and Rovers 12th, on 18 from 15.
Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur are both at home in the EoSFL’s third division to West Lothian sides, the former to Bathgate Thistle at 2.30pm and the latter to Stoneyburn at 2pm.
Albert have already played Bathgate this season, winning 2-1 away at the end of August, but Hotspur and Stoneyburn’s paths haven’t crossed yet.
The Royalists are fourth in their table at present, on 26 points from 12 fixtures, and their West Linton rivals second from bottom, on six from 14.