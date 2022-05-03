'Again stupid mistakes cost us' - Vale of Leithen boss Michael Wilson glad to see back of season after 5-0 home loss

Vale boss Michael Wilson (Pic Bill McBurnie)

“It was never a 5-0 game,” Wilson said. “Again stupid mistakes killed us.

"Boys not picking up men, not reacting to short corners or through balls. The defensive line was more like a ‘V’ at points and the whole thing was just a mess.

"We’ve hit the bar and missed three open goals. Honestly it was just a comedy of errors. I think it just summed up the season to be honest.

"Boys certainly know what we’ve worked on but I think they’re just – not throwing in the towel – but you can see the straw has broken the camel’s back with the combination of everything that’s happened this season.

"I can tell which boys are up for the fight and which boys aren’t which is good for me. I’ll take that on board as a positive.

"I’m glad the season is now done. I’m glad I can start afresh and glad that the club can hopefully look forward to some better times because this season, the games I’ve been in, it’s not been anywhere near the quality that I’d expect of a club in the Lowland League.”

Wilson revealed that he has eight of the current squad signed for next season’s campaign in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

He is actively trying to bring in new players, with pre-season training due to start on June 4.