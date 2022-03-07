8-1 defeat dashes Hawick Royal Albert United's hopes of back-to-back cup victories
Hawick Royal Albert United’s hopes of pulling off back-to-back cup victories were dashed by East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Camelon Juniors on Saturday.
Hawick were only able to score once in reply to the eight goals their visitors put past them at Albert Park on Saturday in their opening East of Scotland League Cup qualifying section game.
On target for the first division conference B side’s consolation effort was Greg Ford.
A Kieran Anderson hat-trick and further goals from Callum Sheridan, Reece Boyle, Kyle Sampson, Joseph Bevan and Lewis Paton ensured victory for the visitors.
Saturday’s defeat followed a 4-3 King Cup second-round tie win away to Edinburgh United a week previously.