8-0 victory against Hawick Waverley keeps Duns on top of Border Amateur Football Association’s A division table

Hawick Colts beating Hawick United 4-0 in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division at the town's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Had Waverley sprung an upset against the reigning champions at New Hawthorn Park, they’d have leapfrogged them into top spot, but it didn’t take Duns long to dash any such hopes, Conor Devaney opening the scoring with only two minutes on the clock and adding another just over 20 minutes later.

Also on target for the hosts were Jonny Simpson, George Windram, Sean Phillips, Keiran Burns, Gregor Watson and Josh Hebdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That eighth victory of the season so far keeps Duns, now on 24 points from ten games, two points clear of second-placed Langlee Amateurs at the top of the table.

Hawick Colts celebrating scoring against Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee, though, kept up their title challenge with a 1-0 win at Tweeddale Rovers, with Des Sutherland netting the only goal of the game.

Third-placed Chirnside United lost ground on Duns, however, after going down 2-0 at home to Stow, their visitors’ scorers being Jordan and Hagen Steele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result leaves Chirnside on 20 points from 11 games, level with fourth-placed Waverley and fifth-placed Langholm Legion, 2-0 victors at home to basement side Greenlaw on Saturday, though the former have played 14 games and the latter 15.

There was no change at the top of the B division either, unbeaten Biggar United confirming possession of pole position with a 6-2 win at home to fourth-placed Earlston Rhymers, taking their points tally to 28 from a dozen games.

Darren Munro on the ball for Selkirk Victoria versus Ancrum (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Hawick Colts moved up to second place with a 4-0 derby win against third-bottom Hawick United, thanks to goals from Liam Lavery at the double, Ross Scott and James Hay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That scoreline leaves Colts, reduced to ten men by a red card for Colin Turnbull at the weekend, on 22 points from 12 fixtures.

The only other game played in the division was a 3-3 draw for seventh-placed Selkirk Victoria at home to sixth-placed Ancrum. Vics’ scorers were Darren Munro, Ryan Pritchard and David Deans. David Richardson, David Gobby and Scott Buchanan were on target for their visitors.

Only one C division game was played to a conclusion, basement side Lauder’s 3-3 draw at home to third-bottom Kelso Thistle.

Sam Cockburn getting a shot away for Selkirk Victoria against Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyemouth United Amateurs remain top of the division with a 100% haul of 33 points from 11 games, Berwick’s HIghfields United being second on 26 points from 12 matches and Berwick Colts third on 22 from 12.

All three leagues take a break this coming weekend for two sets of cup ties.

Eight fixtures are lined up in the Waddell Cup’s second round – Earlston Rhymers v Hawick Colts, Hawick Legion v Chirnside United, Langlee Amateurs v Tweedmouth Amateurs, Newtown v Kelso Thistle, Stow v Coldstream Amateurs, Greenlaw v Leithen Rovers, Eyemouth United Amateurs v Duns Amateurs and Biggar United v Highfields United.

They’re accompanied by three Forsyth Cup first-round ties – Gala Hotspur v Tweeddale Rovers, Langholm Legion v Hawick Waverley and Lauder v Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick United being beaten 4-0 by Hawick Colts at the town's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Scott Clark in action for Selkirk Victoria against Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)