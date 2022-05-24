7-5 defeat for Kelso Thistle wraps up amateur football season

Michael Turnbull, right, in action for Langlee Amateurs during their 2-2 draw at home to Langholm Legion last Thursday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That dozen-goal ding-dong, coming after a 2-2 draw for Langlee Amateurs hosting Langholm Legion the night before, brought the curtain down on the current campaign.

Neither result had much of a bearing on their leagues’ standings other than lifting the South Lanarkshire side up to fourth place in the association’s B division, ahead of Earlston Rhymers, and narrowing the gap between second-placed Langlee and A division champions Duns Amateurs to four points.

All three divisions’ titles had already been decided prior to last week’s catch-up matches, the A division’s having been wrapped up by Duns, for the first time since 2011, back in April, and the other two going south of the border to English sides, Tweedmouth Amateurs having edged out Stow in the B division and Spittal Rovers having overtaken early front-runners Hawick Colts in the C division.

Josh Loftus guarding the ball for Langlee Amateurs against Langholm Legion on Thursday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Duns’ final tally of points was 46 from 18 games, earning them their seventh top-flight title and making them, along with Hawick Legion, the joint second most successful side in the history of the division after the old Gala Rovers, 14 times champions prior to their merger with Gala Fairydean.

Langholm finished third on 39 and Tweeddale Rovers fourth on 29.

Tweedmouth amassed 55 points from 20 matches, two more than runners-up Stow, with Leithen Rovers a distant third on 36 and Biggar fourth on 35.

Spittal ended up six points clear of fellow new boys Hawick Colts at the top of their table with 44 from 16 games.

Kelso Thistle's Brad Adams and Biggar United's Tom Robertson challenging for the ball on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

St Boswells finished third with 29 and Eyemouth fourth with 28.

Two of the eight cups on offer for the region’s amateurs also ended up in Northumberland, Tweedmouth having won the Wright Cup and Berwick Colts the Sanderson Cup.

Half of the other six – the Waddell, Border and Beveridge cups – now take pride of place in Langlee’s trophy cabinet, with Stow claiming the Walls Cup, Hawick Colts the Collie Cup and Eyemouth United Amateurs the Forsyth Cup.