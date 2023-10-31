​5-2 loss in Glasgow sees Gala Fairydean Rovers go out of Scottish Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ hopes of making it to round three of the Scottish Cup for the third time in six years were dashed by West of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Pollok on Saturday.

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott ahead of his side's 5-2 second-round Scottish cup defeat at Pollok on Saturday (Pic: Kerris Scott)

The Borderers, left a man short by a 31st-minute red card for defender Kyle Semple, were beaten 5-2 at Glasgow’s Newlandsfield Park.

Their goals were scored by striker Nicky Reid on seven minutes and midfielder Danny Galbraith, from the penalty spot, three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Ryan McGregor and Adam Forde both scored at the double for Pollok, with Hugh Kerr getting their other, earning them a third-round tie away to Scottish Highland Football league side Brora Rangers on Saturday, November 25.

Saturday’s knockout was the fourth time the Galashiels side have gone out of the cup at its second-round stage following similar exits in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

Rovers have made it to the third round of the cup twice, in 2021 and 2018.

They were knocked out by a 1-0 round-three loss at home to Annan Athletic in 2021 after beating Edinburgh’s Spartans 1-0 and Kirkcudbright’s St Cuthbert Wanderers 3-1.

They went out at the same stage and by the same scoreline at East Kilbride three years previously after getting the better of Lossiemouth by 6-0 and East Stirlingshire by 2-0.

Player-manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side are back on Scottish Lowland Football League duty this coming Saturday at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, with kick-off at 3pm.

They go into that game sitting seventh in the table, on 20 points from 14 fixtures, three points and four league places better off than their visitors.