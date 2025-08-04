5-1 win for Hawick Royal Albert in West Lothian and first point of season for Linton Hotspur but defeats for Vale of Leithen and Coldstream

Callum Mitchell in action for Vale of Leithen during their 3-2 loss away to Pumpherston last Wednesday in the East of Scotland Football League’s third division (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Hawick Royal Albert were the Borders’ only winners in East of Scotland Football League action on Saturday, getting the better of Pumpherston away by 5-1.

A Harry Fowler hat-trick on 25 minutes, 48 and 55, accompanied by an 86th-minute own goal and one from Ben Tracey on 57, earned all three points for manager Kenny Aitchison’s side in West Lothian, with David Howe getting one back for their hosts from the penalty spot just past the hour mark.

Fellow EoSFL division three team Vale of Leithen were hit by their second 3-2 away defeat of the new season at Fife’s Newburgh Juniors after getting off to their first winning start since 2013.

On target for gaffer Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit were Kyle Mitchell on 62 minutes and James Flynn on 89, with Andy McCallion scoring three the other way, on 30, 34 and 95.

Those results leave Albert second in the table with a 100% haul of six points from two fixtures and Vale sixth, on three points from as many matches.

Vale’s weekend woe followed a defeat by the same scoreline at Pumpherston last Wednesday.

Their scorers were Mitchell on eight minutes and Kyle Brockie on 34, putting them 2-0 up before their hosts hit back via Howe on 64 from the penalty spot and 86 and Mohamed Souty Sankhour on 90.

A division up, Linton Hotspur picked up their first point of the new term with a 3-3 draw away to Kinnoull in Perth on Saturday.

On target for co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s visitors were Steven Tait on 21 minutes, Pol Adrian on 31 and Andy Watson on 49, with Josh Barbour, Ben Ragan and Jamie Mackie scoring in the opposite direction on 13, 54 and 67.

Hotspur’s division two rivals Coldstream were beaten 3-1 at home to Fife’s Oakley United.

The visitors’ scorers at Home Park were Callum Bryson on 35 minutes, Robbie Breeze on 39 and Tawanda Siguake on 81, with manager David Brown’s Streamers getting one back in first-half stoppage time.

Coldstream are currently sitting seventh in the table, on four points from three fixtures, and Hotspur third from bottom, on one from two.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card includes league games for Albert, Vale and Coldstream – away to Cowdenbeath Central, hosting Stoneyburn and on the road at Fauldhouse United respectively – and an Alex Jack Cup first-round tie in West Lothian for Hotspur at their EoSFL division two rivals Harthill Royal. All four of those matches kick off at 2.30pm.

In the interim, second-round East of Scotland Qualifying Cup ties await Albert at Tranent, Vale at Penicuik Athletic and Hotspur at home to Newtongrange Star tomorrow, the first kicking off at 8pm and the others at 7.30pm.