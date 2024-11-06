​5-0 win lifts Gala Fairydean Rovers off foot of Scottish Lowland Football League table

Lewis Hall in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers lifted themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League table with a 5-0 victory at home to Stirling University on Saturday.

​That win was only their second of the season so far, following one by 3-1 hosting Bo’ness United in September, and just their third in the league since March, that prior three-pointer having also been against the Stirling students, though away that time round.

It was also their biggest win since one by the same scoreline away to Edinburgh University last October.

On 11 points from 15 fixtures ahead of a visit to Netherdale Stadium from Linlithgow Rose tonight, November 6, the Galashiels side moved up to 16th place at the weekend but fell back one spot to second from bottom following a 2-0 win for then basement side Broomhill at home to Cowdenbeath on Tuesday, with Cumbernauld Colts, beaten 3-2 at home by East Stirlingshire at the same time, taking their place.

Lewis Hall got a hat-trick for manager Martin Scott’s hosts at the weekend – on one minute, 50 and 55 – with the 24-year-old’s fellow midfielders Michael Beagley and Keaghan Jacobs also netting, on five and 75.

Gaffer Zander Diamond’s Broomhill, sitting 16th on a dozen points from 15 fixtures ahead of tonight’s fixture card, are next up for Rovers on the road this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm in Dumbarton.

Fairydean enjoyed mixed fortunes against Broomhill last season, edging them out by 3-2 away at the end of August 2023 but being given a 7-2 hiding in the reverse fixture at home in March.