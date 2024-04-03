​4-1 win for Peebles Rovers away to Stirling students

Luke MacLean in action for Peebles Rovers in March at home to Thornton Hibs (Pic: Pete Birrell)

​That was one of two EoSFL second division fixtures involving Borderers at the weekend, the other being a 5-0 thumping for Coldstream at home to table-toppers Bo’ness Athletic.

Those results leave Peebles eighth in the table, with 30 points from 23 matches, and the Streamers tenth, on 28 from 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ scorers in Stirling were Luke MacLean with a hat-trick and Gregor Lamb.

Linton Hotspur were in action in the EoSFL’s third division, losing 2-1 away to Fauldhouse United, leaving them second from bottom of the table, on nine points from 23 fixtures.

Fellow third division team Hawick Royal Albert and first division basement side both lost on the road in the East of Scotland Football League Cup’s second round, the former by 5-2 at Whitburn Juniors and the latter by 5-1 to Jeanfield Swifts.

Hotspur’s goal was scored by Stephen Anderson, Vale’s by Kyle Mitchell and Albert’s by Ben Tracey and Greg Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming Saturday sees Vale away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart, Coldstream at Edinburgh South, Peebles at Edinburgh College, Hawick at Fauldhouse and Hotspur at Stoneyburn, all league fixtures kicking off at 2.30pm except Rovers’ match, that being a 3pm kick-off.