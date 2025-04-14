4-1 win ensures Berwick Rangers’ Scottish Lowland Football League survival without need for pyramid rejig to come to rescue

Berwick Rangers players celebrating one of Liam Buchanan’s three goals as they beat Broxburn Athletic 4-1 at home at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

​A 4-1 win for Berwick Rangers at home to Broxburn Athletic on Saturday has secured their Scottish Lowland Football League survival without needing a planned pyramid rejig to come to the rescue.

That result, only their second league win in a dozen games for new manager Kevin Haynes, leaves them 15th in the table on 33 points points from as many fixtures, taking them out of reach of basement side Broomhill and second-from-bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers, both on 28 points from 33 matches.

With one game left to go all round – Berwick’s being away to tenth-placed Cowdenbeath this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm – they can’t finish any lower than 16th or higher than 13th.

Either of those final positions would either match or outdo their previous lowest placing, Rangers having only ended up outwith the top ten twice previously, finishing 13th last year and 12th in 2020.

They had to come from behind at Shielfield Park on Saturday to notch up their eighth win of the season, with Alassan Jones putting their visitors from West Lothian in front three minutes in, but Ben Scarborough cancelled out that opener two minutes later and a Liam Buchanan hat-trick in the space of less than quarter of an hour – scored on 11 minutes, 14 and 22 – settled matters in the hosts’ favour in front of a crowd of 536.

That outcome is more cause for a sigh of relief than for celebration, according to Haynes, but he’s glad to have seen his team confirm their survival sooner rather than later.

“We’re delighted to secure safety, although it’s not a reason to celebrate,” the 43-year-old told his club’s Facebook page afterwards.

“The task I was set when coming in has been achieved but we must strive to do better going forward.

“Hopefully, now that our position in the league is secured, we can attract players who, understandably, had been cautious to commit to next season.”

Haynes was also chuffed to bits to see veteran striker Buchanan, 40, roll back the clock by racking up his first hat-trick since one during a 3-1 win away to Edinburgh University back in August 2023, saying: “I was delighted that Liam came up with the goods when it mattered.

“He is a natural goal-scorer and someone I felt would have a huge input in achieving our goal over the remaining 13 games when I rejoined the club.

“He’s not just a good player but he’s also a great character who leads by example on and off the field.

“I jokingly said to him on Thursday that if a league reconstruction was happening next season and there was no relegation, then his services may not be required and we could bleed a younger striker into the squad in preparation, but he sure showed me what he’s all about.

“His experience and leadership qualities are invaluable.”