4-1 friendly win for Gala Fairydean Rovers hosting derby v Linton Hotspur

Captain Danny Galbraith in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during a 4-1 win hosting Linton Hotspur for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

Gala Fairydean Rovers wrapped up their pre-season friendly schedule with a 4-1 Borders derby win at home to Linton Hotsur on Saturday.

That warm-up at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium was the two teams’ first meeting ever and goals from Jamie Semple on 22 minutes and 56, Kieran Moyles on 39 and Lennon Connolly on 63 won it for manager Martin Scott’s hosts.

Jacob Riley equalised for co-gaffers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s East of Scotland Football League second division visitors on 25 minutes but that was to be the West Linton outfit’s only contribution to the scoreline.

Saturday’s victory was Rovers’ second in five pre-season matches, following a 0-0 draw hosting EoSFL division three’s Vale of Leithen last Tuesday, a 3-2 loss away to the EoSFL premier division’s Musselburgh Athletic the preceding Saturday, a 1-0 win at home to Haddington Athletic, also in the EoSFL’s top flight, seven days before that and a 1-0 defeat by Scottish Professional Football League league two side Edinburgh City on Saturday, June 21, that game having been played at Netherdale too.

Lewis Hall in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during a 4-1 win hosting Linton Hotspur for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

Hotspur’s away-day in Galashiels was their fourth pre-season friendly of this summer, coming after a 4-1 win away to Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association team Pentland Athletic seven days prior, a 3-2 defeat at West of Scotland Football League division one’s Lanark United the Saturday before that and a 4-2 loss to EoSFL division one’s Whitehill Welfare in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 28. A planned visit to another EoSFL first division team, Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, last Thursday was called off.

Rovers begin their 13th Scottish Lowland Football League season running season away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, July 26, with kick-off in West Lothian at 3pm.

Hotspur begin their first EoSFL second division campaign half an hour earlier at home to West Calder United and they’ll be hoping to end a three-match losing streak against the West Lothian side after third division defeats by 4-1 at home in March 2024, 3-1 away in December 2023 and 3-0 at home in July of that year.

Fairydean are still awaiting their first league win against manager Gordon Herd’s Rose since their arrival in Scottish football’s fifth tier as EoSFL premier division champions in 2023.

Kieran Dolan in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during a 4-1 win hosting Linton Hotspur for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

They’ve only picked up one point against them since then, that being thanks to a 1-1 away draw last October, secured by a 90th-minute Kieran Dolan equaliser after Aaron Nicolson had put their hosts ahead just short of ten minutes into the second half.

Their other three league games have all ended in defeat, with 14 goals conceded all together, Rovers having lost at home by 3-2 in November and 6-1 in December 2023 and by 5-0 away in August 2023.

Their three meetings on cup duty in the last three years have yielded mixed fortunes – a 3-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup final defeat in Penicuik in May 2022, a 4-3 penalty shootout victory in March 2023’s East of Scotland Cup final in Rosewell after ending open play level at 2-2 and a 3-0 victory at home in the Scottish Lowland Football League Cup in February 2024.

Like Fairydean and Hotspur, Vale were in friendly derby action on Saturday, losing 3-1 away to EoSFL division one’s Coldstream.

Gala Fairydean Rovers in possession during a 4-1 win hosting Linton Hotspur for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

James Flynn put the Innerleithen outfit in front on 18 minutes but manager David Brown’s hosts hit back with a hat-trick from captain Thomas Grey on 60 minutes, 63 and 76.

That was the Streamers’ second warm-up win of this summer, following a 2-2 draw against Northumberland’s Alnwick Town seven days earlier, a 4-0 victory versus Edinburgh South a week prior and a 3-2 loss to Whickham the Saturday before that, all at home.

It was also Vale’s first loss, manager Ian Flynn’s team having drawn 5-5 away to Easthouses Lily the Saturday before as well holding Fairydean to a goalless stalemate in midweek last week. They host Edinburgh City this Tuesday for their final pre-season warm-up, with kick-off at 8pm, and they’re at home to Edinburgh Community this Saturday and away to Pumpherston next Wednesday, with kick-offs at 2.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Coldstream are on the road to Fife to take on Lochgelly Albert this Saturday and Vale are at home to Edinburgh Community, both 2.30pm kick-offs. Coldstream are back in action the following Tuesday hosting Edinburgh College at 7.30pm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers players celebrating scoring during a 4-1 win hosting Linton Hotspur for a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

Hawick Royal Albert continued their preparations for the forthcoming EoSFL division three season with a 13-2 win hosting the Border Amateur Football Association second division’s Hawick Legion on Friday, following on from a 2-1 victory at home to EoSFL division one’s Tynecastle six days earlier.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists are at home to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors this Saturday at Albert Park and that’s a 2.30pm kick-off too.