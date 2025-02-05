4-0 league hiding and 3-1 cup KO extend Kevin Haynes’ losing start as Berwick Rangers manager to three games

Goal-scorer Scott-Taylor Mackenzie on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 4-0 loss at home to East Stirlingshire at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

A 4-0 Scottish Lowland Football League hiding at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday and 3-1 cup knockout away to Broomhill on Tuesday extended Kevin Haynes’ losing start as Berwick Rangers manager to three games.

Following on from a 3-0 defeat away to Linlithgow Rose a week ago on Saturday, that hat-trick of losses has seen his side concede ten goals, scoring only one in reply, as well as going out of this season’s Scottish Lowland Football League Cup at the first time of asking.

Their one goal in that losing run was a 39th-minute Scott-Taylor Mackenzie penalty past Broomhill goalkeeper Harry Broun in midweek after Chris Mahon, Alex Fairlie and Callum McKenzie had put their hosts at East Kilbride’s K-Park 3-0 ahead with goals on 13 minutes, 24 and 35 respectively.

This week’s cup exit saw debuts for two new arrivals – centre-back Mark McConnell, given a starting place following his arrival from Dunbar United, and a second-half appearance from the bench for midfielder Ben Scarborough, signed on loan from Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic until the end of the season.

Their debuts followed that of left-back Blair Sneddon second time around versus ’Shire on Saturday following his return after six months at league rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers.

On the scoresheet against home goalkeeper Calum Antell for visiting manager Pat Scullion’s Falkirk outfit at Shielfield Park at the weekend were Lucas McRoberts on eight minutes and 59, Callum Murray on 39 and Sam Campbell on 53.

That 14th loss of this campaign leaves Berwick 15th in the table on 21 points from 23 fixtures, five off the basement relegation place currently occupied by Broomhill, though the Dumbarton side have two games in hand on them.

Next up for Haynes, 43, as he seeks a first win for Rangers is a visit from 11th-placed Gretna 2008 this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Looking back over Satrurday gone’s loss to ’Shire, he told the club’s Facebook page: “Ironically, I thought we did better than we did the week before.

“It was a closer game – I don’t think it was a 4-0 game, although our sloppy defending didn’t help the situation.

“We’re gifting too many goals, and in the position that we’re in, that’s something that we can’t do.

“In general, I thought we created more chances and had more of the ball in the final third, and had our decision-making been better, I think the game would have been closer than it actually was.

“We’re just looking for that wee bit more quality. We need better quality, whether that is players improving the quality that they’ve got or bringing new players in. That’s down to the players and that’s the challenge set to the players. Are they going to improve their quality to stay at this club, because it’s a privilege to be here?

“This is a fantastic club in the standing of Scottish football. It’s a very historic club, and I don't think some of the players understand how lucky they are.”