3-2 defeat at Cumbernauld Colts stretches Gala Fairydean Rovers’ losing run to seven games

Gala Fairydean Rovers on the ball during their 3-2 loss away to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

A 3-2 defeat away to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday stretched Gala Fairydean Rovers’ ongoing losing run to seven games in all competitions.

That latest loss followed ones also in the Scottish Lowland Football League by 2-1 away to Broxburn Athletic four days prior; 3-0, 2-0 and 3-1 hosting Clydebank, Civil Service Strollers and Tranent the two Saturdays before and in September respectively, plus a Scottish Cup knockout at Linlithgow Rose and South Region Challenge Cup exit at Knightwood last month, both with 2-1 scorelines.

By the time opportunity next knocks for manager Martin Scott’s side to end that losing streak – away to Cowdenbeath in the league on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at 3pm – it’ll be just short of two months since they last won a game, by 3-2 away to Berwick Rangers at the start of September.

Saturday’s loss to Cumbernauld at Broadwood Stadium was Fairydean’s first since April 2024, having beaten them 6-0 away in December and drawn four-all with them at home three months prior in the interim.

Josh Jack scored twice for gaffer John Doyle’s North Lanarkshire hosts, on four minutes and 68, the latter from the penalty spot, with Josh Farquhar getting their third past visiting goalkeeper Reece Murray on 71.

Jamie Semple equalised for Gala on 45 beyond home No 1 Harry Broun from a Keaghan Jacobs corner and Jared Lyons put them in front on 58.

Joining Murray, Semple and Lyons in Rovers’ starting line-up were Arnault Kasa, Gregor Lamb, Danny Galbraith, Lennon Connolly, Joe Wylie, Liam Hoggan and Kieran Dolan.

Captain Galbraith was replaced by Mo Adam on 86 minutes; Connolly by Ethan Dougal, Wylie by Lewis Hall and Dolan by Che Reilly on 59; and Hoggan by Kieran Moyles on 75.

Shea Dowie and Fletcher Patterson were unused substitutes.

Saturday’s eighth league loss of the season leaves Fairydean 15th in the table, on 16 points from 14 fixtures, five places and two points worse off than their next opponents.

The Borderers go into next month’s trip to Fife looking to halt a five-game winless run against Cowdenbeath, having lost to them home and away last season, by 2-1 in March and 4-1 last August respectively; lost 2-1 at home in February 2024 and drawn 2-2 away in September 2023 the season before; and drawn 1-1 hosting them in March 2023.

Their last victory over the Fifers was by 2-1 away in July 2022, with Allan Smith and Gregor Jordan scoring their goals that day and Ewan Thomson replying.