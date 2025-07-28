2-1 win at Linlithgow Rose a double first for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Danny Galbraith followed up scoring twice for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their last win against Linlithgow Rose - by 3-0 at home in February 2024, with Jamie Semple on target too - by netting against the West Lothian outfit again on Saturday as they beat them 2-1 on the road (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers got off to their first winning beginning to a Scottish Lowland Football League season for eight years away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.

Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers got the better of their West Lothian hosts by 2-1 despite being left a man short by a first-half sending-off for Lewis Hall after he was shown a second yellow card.

Ethan Dougal scored their first past home goalkeeper Cammy Binnie at Prestonfield Stadium on 21 minutes and captain Danny Galbraith doubled their advantage from the penalty spot on 83, that spot-kick having been awarded for a foul by substitute Joe Smith on Galbraith, with Dylan Paterson getting one back for gaffer Gordon Herd’s side beyond visiting No 1 Shea Dowie just ahead of full-time.

Not only was that Fairydean’s first league win ever against Linlithgow, though they’ve beaten them in cup games in March 2023 and February 2024, but it was also the first time since they’ve started a league campaign with a victory since seeing off Stirling University by 3-1 at the Falkirk Stadium back in August 2017.

They’ve drawn one opening-day fixture in the interim and lost the other half-dozen.

Their draw was on the road at Caledonian Braves in Motherwell in July 2022, with a 2-2 scoreline, and their defeats were by 6-0 away to the same opposition last July, 3-0 at Bo’ness United 12 months prior, 3-0 hosting East Stirlingshire in July 2021, 4-0 at home to Bonnyrigg Rose in October 2020 and 3-0 versus Cumbernauld Colts in July 2019 and 2-1 to the North Lanarkshire outfit in July 2018, both at Netherdale.

Making up the rest of Scott’s starting line-up were Kieran Moyles, Liam Fagan, Arnault Kasa, Jamie Semple, McKenzye Campbell, Jared Lyons and Kieran Dolan.

On the bench were Keaghan Jacobs, Che Reilly, Fletcher Patterson, Reece Murray and three trialists.

Fairydean are back in action at home to Bonnyrigg Rose on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and their visitors from Midlothian go into that game on the back of a 2-1 opening-day defeat hosting Gretna 2008 at the weekend.

Fairydean are still awaiting a first league win against Bonnyrigg – as was the case with Linlithgow until Saturday, so they’ll be hoping lightning strikes twice in the space of four days.

They’ve lost all four of their games during Bonnyrigg’s three seasons in the Lowland League from 2019 – at home by 5-1 in February 2020, 4-0 in October of that year and 3-0 in January 2022 and away by 2-0 in November 2021 – though they have got the better of them in a cup tie, by 5-1 at Netherdale in February 2022.

Rovers are back at home this coming Saturday, to manager Ricky Waddell’s Braves, 3-0 winners at home to Stirling Uni at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 3pm and the hosts will be out to end a five-game losing streak in the league against the North Lanarkshire side, having been beaten home and away by them last season and the one before and, prior to that, by 4-0 at home in January 2023.

Their latest loss to them was by 2-1 at home in January, with Semple scoring for Gala and Ross McNeil twice the other way, following a 6-0 opening-day thumping in the reverse fixture the preceding summer.

That followed defeats by 3-0 at home in April 2024 and 2-1 away in October 2023.

The Borderers’ last league win against Braves was by 5-1 at home in August 2021, with Scott among the scorers, along with Marc Berry at the double, Daryl Healy and Callum Hall and Cole Starrs netting the other way.