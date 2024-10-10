​15-0 win for Cupar Hearts as they continue second defence on bounce of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup

By Darin Hutson
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:23 BST
Cupar Hearts losing 4-2 away to Berwick Rangers in round one of the Scottish Cup proper last month (Photo: Alan Bell)Cupar Hearts losing 4-2 away to Berwick Rangers in round one of the Scottish Cup proper last month (Photo: Alan Bell)
​Cupar Hearts continued their defence of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup with a 15-0 second-round demolition of Craigie Bar away on Saturday.

​The Fifers’ scorers against their Dundee Saturday Morning Amateur Football League hosts were Scott Napier with five goals and Lewis McGlashan and Iain Boylan with hat-tricks, plus Cammy Greenhill, Kyle Baker, Aidan Anderson and Lyle Robertson.

That victory keeps manager Steve Gilfillan’s side on course to try to claim the cup for the third year on the bounce following their final wins at Glasgow’s Hampden Park by 3-1 against Garrowhill Thistle in May and 2-1 verus Steins Thistle in 2023.

It was their second cup tie in the space of a week, the prior one being a 4-2 defeat away to Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Berwick Rangers the Saturday before in round one of the Scottish Cup proper, Baker and Liam Kelly being their scorers in Northumberland.

Another knockout tie follows on Saturday, October 19, at home to St Andrews Amateurs in round one of this season’s Fife Cup, with kick-off at 2pm.

