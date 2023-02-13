13 Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures lined up for weekend

Newtown beating Kelso Thistle in the Waddell Cup's second round on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Five fixtures apiece are lined up for the association’s A and B divisions on Saturday, along with three in its C division.

A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs are at home to second-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Second-placed Langlee Amateurs host fourth-placed Hawick Waverley, and third-placed Chirnside United travel to seventh-placed Tweeddale Rovers.

Sixth-placed Stow and eighth-placed Newtown are both at home, to basement side Greenlaw and fifth-placed Langholm Legion respectively.

Duns head into this weekend two points clear at the top, on 24 points from ten matches, Langlee being on 22 from ten and Chirnside, Waverley and Langholm all on 20 after 11, 14 and 15 games respectively.

B division front-runners Biggar United are away to seventh-placed Selkirk Victoria, with second-placed Hawick Colts away to Ancrum and third-placed Leithen Rovers on the road at fourth-placed Earlston Rhymers.

Fifth-placed Hawick Legion are at basement side Gala Hotspur and eighth-placed Hawick United are at second-bottom Coldstream Amateurs.

Biggar are six points clear in pole position at the moment, on 28 points from a dozen fixtures, Hawick Colts being on 22 from 12 and Leithen on 21 from 11.