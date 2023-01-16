12-0 win at Newtown keeps Duns at top of Border Amateur Football Association A division table

Hawick Waverley hosting Tweeddale Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs and Chirnside United both kept their title challenges going with 5-1 wins on Saturday, away to Greenlaw and hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs respectively, but those matching scorelines were dwarfed by the Dingers’ 12-0 victory on the road.

Des Sutherland got a hat-trick for Langlee, with further contributions coming from Lewis Swaney and Graeme Clark and Kai Robertson replying for their hosts.

Sean Lackenby scored twice for Chirnside, with Daniel Pattenden and Robert Reid getting their others, supplemented by an own goal.

Hawick United losing 2-0 at home to Selkirk Victoria (Pic: Steve Cox)

Jonny Simpson and Kieran Burns both scored hat-tricks for Duns, with Sean Phillips, Dmitrijs Paplavskis, Kieran Swinney, Gregor Watson, Sean Robertson and Josh Hebdon also getting on the scoresheet.

The two other A division matches played on Saturday were a 5-2 defeat for Stow at Langholm Legion and a 1-1 draw for Hawick Waverley at home to Tweeddale Rovers.

Duns host Greenlaw this coming Saturday and Langlee are at home to Langholm, with Chirnside on the road at Waverley, Stow at Newtown and Tweeddale at Tweedmouth.

Stow’s scorers were Ben Gettel and Andrew Callow, with Finley Dell, Brian Mattinson, Cole Hamilton, Lee Irving and Ben Borthwick netting for Langholm.

Hawick United hosting Selkirk Victoria at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Evan Alexander got Waverley’s only goal on Saturday, cancelled out by a Brian McGowan equaliser.

Those results leave Duns in pole position on 21 points from nine matches, Chirnside second with 20 from ten, Langlee third with 19 from nine and Waverley fourth with 17 from 12.

Biggar United stay top of the association’s B division, with 25 points from 11 matches, after their 1-0 win at Gala Hotspur at the weekend.

Leithen Rovers remain second, on 21 points from nine fixtures, following their 3-1 win at Ancrum, but Earlston Rhymers move up to third place, on 20 from nine, at Hawick Colts’ expense after beating them 4-0 at home.

Sam Archibald scored twice for the Innerleithen side, with Bailey Simmons getting their other and Davie Richardson replying for Ancrum.

The only other B division fixture to go ahead was a 2-0 loss for Hawick United at home to Selkirk Victoria, with Darren Munro putting away both the Souters’ goals.

A 9-3 home win against Berwick Colts, maintaining a 100% record of 30 points from ten games, sees Eyemouth United Amateurs retain possession of the C division’s top spot.

Stefan Kennedy and James Paxton both netted hat-tricks for the Fishermen, with Connor Lough getting a double and Jake Rutherford scoring their other goal.

Second-placed Highfields United also won at the weekend, by 3-2 at Lauder, leaving them on 23 points from 11 matches, their scorers being Martin Inglis, Lee Dodd and Ryan Lillico.

The division’s only other match to go ahead was a 4-1 win for fourth-placed St Boswells at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.