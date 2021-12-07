10-0 Hawick derby victory for Waverley over United

Matty Linton celebrating scoring the first of Hawick Waverley's 10 goals against Hawick United on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Unexpected though it might have been, that’s how their first Border Amateur Football Association A league derby of this season panned out, with Waverley running out 10-0 winners at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park.

That made it three wins out of three for Waverley against United this year as they also beat them 4-1 en route for the final of the inaugural Heads Together Cup at Hawick’s Brunton Park.

The 10-0 scoreline wasn’t the only big number giving Waverley cause for celebration either as club stalwart Jamie Richardson was making his 300th appearance in their colours and the 40-year-old was named as captain to mark that milestone.

Hawick Colts' Brian Mitchinson and Spittal Rovers' Rhys Bloomfield vying for possession (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

On the scoresheet for Waverley were Matty Linton, Davis Hope, Euan Thomson and Evan Alexander all at the double, plus Lewis Ferguson and Aidan Reilly.

That victory sees Waverley sitting fifth in the table with 12 points from nine games. United are eighth with six points from eight games.

The only other A league game played at the weekend was a 4-3 home win for Greenlaw against Ancrum.

Second-placed Greenlaw are now eight points behind league leaders Duns with 16 from nine games.

Brad Adams making his debut for Kelso Thistle against Jed Legion on Friday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their scorers at Happer Memorial Park were Declan Quinn twice, William Smillie and Jason McIntosh.

Only one B league game went ahead on Saturday, a 1-1 draw for Leithen Rovers at Coldstream Amateurs, though Kelso Thistle beat Jed Legion 2-1 the night before.

Just the one C league game was contested on Saturday too, a 5-3 home victory for Berwick’s Highfields United against Tweeddale Rovers Colts.

Hawick Colts were in action in the South of Scotland Cup’s second round, however, beating Spittal Rovers 2-0 at home in a re-run of their 4-3 Collie Cup final victory against the Northumbrians at Greenlaw in October.

Kelso left-back Lee Hogg in action against Jed Legion (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Ross Scott, from the penalty spot, and Liam Lavery netted for manager Geo Shepherd’s Colts side.

Hawick Colts goal-scorer Ross Scott playing against Spittal Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Euan Thompson getting to the ball for Hawick Waverley ahead of Hawick United's Dylan Ellins (Photo: Bill McBurnie)