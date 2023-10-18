1-1 draw at home to Edinburgh United edges Coldstream away from drop zone
The only one of that handful of bottom-five sides not beaten at the weekend were their visitors from the capital as they took home a point from a 1-1 draw at Home Park.
Player-manager Kieran Ainslie put the Streamers ahead from an indirect Regan Graham free-kick five minutes in but his goal was cancelled out by cross-cum-shot from United's Declan Paterson past home goalkeeper Matt Hall just ahead of the 20-minute mark.
That result leaves Coldstream 11th in the table, with 11 points from nine fixtures, and their visitors 13th, on eight from nine.
Ainslie's side are now four points clear of the drop zone as basement side Tweedmouth Rangers, second-bottom Ormiston Primrose and third-bottom Newburgh Juniors all lost on Saturday, along with 12th-placed Peebles Rovers – by 4-1 at Bo'ness Athletic, 4-2 at Edinburgh South, 1-0 at Easthouses Lily Miners' welfare and 5-1 hosting Dalkeith Thistle respectively.
Coldstream are in with a chance of further distancing themselves from the bottom three this coming Saturday as they host Ormiston, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
They last played Ormiston in the old EoSFL first division conference A in the 2021/22 season, beating them home and away, by 3-0 in October 2021 and 4-0 in April 2022 respectively.