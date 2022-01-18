1-0 win completes winning treble for Preston Athletic against Peebles Rovers
A second defeat by Preston Athletic in the space of four games extended Peebles Rovers’ winless run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B to just short of three months.
A first-half goal by Nathan Stokes was enough to earn all three points for the East Lothian side at the Borderers’ Whitestone Park home ground.
That completed a winning treble for Athletic following a 4-0 league victory in mid-November – thanks to goals by Kyle Somers, Marc Malloy, Thomas Prior and Jonny Grotlin – and a 2-1 South Challenge Cup knockout a month earlier, both at their Pennypit Park base in Prestonpans.
Rovers’ last league win was by 3-1 away to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert on Saturday, October 23, though they’ve drawn twice since then.
Manager Mikey Wilson’s side currently sit 12th in the 15-team conference, one place above the Fifers, with 19 points from 17 games.
Next up for them is a trip to basement side Hawick Royal Albert United this coming Saturday, January 22, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Their hosts are three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors at the foot of the table with five points from 21 games.
Rovers beat United 6-0 the last time they met back in mid-September, their scorers being Grant Doyle twice, Brandon Blair, Jamie MacKay, Ross Lamb and Liam Andrew.