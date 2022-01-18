1-0 win completes winning treble for Preston Athletic against Peebles Rovers

Peebles Rovers beating Hawick Royal Albert United 6-0 last September (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

A first-half goal by Nathan Stokes was enough to earn all three points for the East Lothian side at the Borderers’ Whitestone Park home ground.

That completed a winning treble for Athletic following a 4-0 league victory in mid-November – thanks to goals by Kyle Somers, Marc Malloy, Thomas Prior and Jonny Grotlin – and a 2-1 South Challenge Cup knockout a month earlier, both at their Pennypit Park base in Prestonpans.

Rovers’ last league win was by 3-1 away to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert on Saturday, October 23, though they’ve drawn twice since then.

Manager Mikey Wilson’s side currently sit 12th in the 15-team conference, one place above the Fifers, with 19 points from 17 games.

Next up for them is a trip to basement side Hawick Royal Albert United this coming Saturday, January 22, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Their hosts are three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors at the foot of the table with five points from 21 games.