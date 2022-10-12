Earlston winners at double at junior tennis finals day in St Boswells
Earlston teams were winners at the double at this year’s Borders junior autumn tennis league finals at St Boswells, with the other title going to Innerleithen.
Finals day brought together the top two sides from each of the league’s three divisions after six weeks of doubles matches, with 24 players aged 10 to 16 representing their clubs in teams of four.
This year’s division 1 title was contested by Earlston and St Boswells’ first teams, with the former successfully defending the Keith Polson Trophy.
Earlston’s second team were also victorious, secured the division 2 title by edging out Coldstream’s Lennel Tennis Club.
Earlston’s third team weren’t able to make it a clean sweep, however, conceding the division 3 title to Innerleithen’s second team after going the distance and contesting a shootout.
Junior league matches will resume next spring 2023. Email [email protected] for details.